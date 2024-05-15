Highlights The Falcons made bold moves this offseason, hiring a new coach, signing Kirk Cousins, and drafting a QB.

The Steelers revamped their QB room, signing Russell Wilson and trading for Justin Fields.

Both teams look to improve on their poor offensive rankings from the 2023 season.

The Atlanta Falcons have been one of the most intriguing teams to follow this offseason. First, they made a coaching change, hiring Raheem Morris to replace Arthur Smith, who took over as the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator. In free agency, they signed the top quarterback on the market in Kirk Cousins.

Finally, in the draft, they made the most surprising pick of the first round, selecting Michael Penix Jr. ninth overall to sit behind Cousins.

Well, now the Falcons will be welcoming back their former head coach in Week 1, as he stands on the opposing sideline, according to Zach Klein of WSB-Ch.2 in Atlanta.

Multiple sources around the league tell me the Falcons will open up the NFL season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and former HC and current Steelers OC Arthur Smith — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) May 14, 2024

Smith was hired by the Steelers, who also made some key personnel changes on offense, signing Russell Wilson to a veteran minimum deal, then trading for Justin Fields. Smith's main challenge will be in revitalizing Wilson's career and/or tapping into Fields' potential as a quarterback.

Steelers and Falcons Will Both be Debuting New-Look Offenses

Cousins will make his return from a torn Achilles, while Wilson looks for a fresh start

The Steelers managed to avoid a losing season in 2023, as they've done every year in the Mike Tomlin era, finishing 10-7, despite mediocre play at quarterback. The Falcons meanwhile, finished 7-10, as they did every year of the Arthur Smith era.

While the Steelers brought in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields on very team-friendly deals, the Falcons made a massive investment in the quarterback position, paying Cousins $180 million over four years, and using their first-round pick on a QB.

Wilson signed a one-year deal worth $1.2 million

Fields' 2024 cap number comes in at $3.23 million

Cousins' four-year, $180 million deal comes with a $25 million cap hit in 2024

Penix, as a rookie, carries a $785K cap hit

Both offenses certainly have room for improvement, as the Steelers mustered all they could out of Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph, while the Falcons were limited with a QB room including Desmond Ritter and Taylor Heinicke. Smith will try to correct the Steelers' woes, while new OC Zac Robinson will be operating the offense in Atlanta.

2023 Offensive Rankings Stat Category Steelers Falcons Scoring Offense 28th 26th Total Yards 25th 17th Passing Yards 25th 22nd Rushing Yards 13th 9th Red Zone % 27th 29th

While both teams should be able to improve on their offensive numbers from last year, the Falcons will likely have an easier road ahead of them. The Falcons will face the NFL's easiest schedule in 2024, while the Steelers have the third-toughest, with a big factor being that the Steelers are in the vaunted AFC North.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Steelers hold a record of 15-2-1 over the Falcons in all-time head-to-head matchups.

Both teams will begin new eras at quarterback this season and it will be intriguing to see which offense can get off to a quicker start.

