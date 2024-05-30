Highlights Hayden Hurst is standing out in Chargers camp, providing a potential boost to their passing game.

Hurst has shown dependability despite concussion issues, offering a steady presence in the offense.

The Chargers will need dependable weapons after losing most of the team's passing production from 2023.

OTAs have kicked off around the NFL, as players start to make early impressions for the year ahead. While there isn't a lot of available information from each team, we do get plenty of tidbits from beat reporters and other media to discuss what players have stood out.

From Los Angeles Chargers camp, Daniel Popper of The Athletic discussed that veteran tight end Hayden Hurst has been the standout offensively for the passing game.

The standout player in the passing game: tight end Hayden Hurst, who caught seven balls in the practice. Six of those came on throws from Herbert, including a full-extension diving catch on a crossing route in the final 11-on-11 period. The seventh came from backup quarterback Easton Stick, which was Hurst’s most impressive catch of the day. He ran a corner route toward the left sideline and came down with an explosive reception in between two defenders. Hurst stood up after making the catch and launched the ball into the air in celebration.

With an offense that lost 396 targets from last season, there is plenty of opportunity to go around for players to step up and earn a role in the passing game. So far, the 30-year-old tight end has made an early claim as one of the key contributors for the Chargers' 2024 air attack.

Hurst's Potential Role

The veteran tight end has a lot of room to grow in L.A.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Currently, the Chargers have seven listed tight ends on their roster. Hurst, Will Dissly, Donald Parham Jr., Stone Smartt, Zach Heins, Luke Benson, and Ben Mason. While Parham and Smartt have been with the organization the longest, Hurst and Dissly are the clear leaders in NFL experience and production.

Unfortunately for Hurst, the seventh-year pro has been battling concussion issues that have caused him to miss time in the past and put his future in doubt.

Still, he's proven to be dependable over the middle, and posted some solid seasons since being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 with the 25th overall pick. While Hurst hasn't lived up to his original draft potential, he has been a solid security blanket that teams have brought in at bargain value as of late for reliable play at the position.

Justin Herbert will be the star of this offense, but as things stand, there are no prominent weapons in the passing attack. Having someone like Hurst who can be a steady target over the middle could go a long way in helping this team move the chains consistently, even without a superstar on the outside to reel in passes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Through six seasons of play and 79 games with 271 targets, Hayden Hurst has only recorded seven drops, per PFF. Sam LaPorta and David Njoku had that many in 2023 alone.

Hurst signed a one-year deal worth $1.125 million with the Chargers, so while he wasn't given a substantial amount, the opportunity of finding a role in the offense is still there.

After Quentin Johnston, who is expected to have a breakout season as the team's WR1, Hurst is probably in line for the next-most targets on the team this year. Rookie second-round pick Ladd McConkey should also get a lot of work on the outside as well as in the slot.

The tight end was released this offseason from his three-year, $21 million contract with the Carolina Panthers after injuries forced him to miss eight games on the season. Now he will look to bounce back in Los Angeles, and so far, he's off to a great start.

Source: Daniel Popper

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.