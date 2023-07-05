There are very few occupations whereby workers retire in their mid-30s and even fewer that require the retiree to look for work post-retirement. The life of a professional sportsperson, or more pertinently, that of a footballer ticks both of those boxes. In this day and age, where some elite players are banking hundreds of millions of pounds, and truly life-altering sums of money, there is less of a need to job-search, but players lower down the pyramid, as well as those that hung up their boots prior to the economic boom of the Premier League rarely have a say in the matter.

Punditry, coaching, management, and even setting up sports agencies have all been popular avenues ex-footballers have prototypically explored, but there are also several that have managed to conquer the world of television entertainment in their own right, so let’s take a look at the footballers that made the unlikely transition from kicking a ball around to presenting on our TV screens…

Gary Lineker

Arguably, the most obvious candidate as far as ex-footballer meets a job in television is concerned. Gary Lineker is a national treasure, the face, voice, and embodiment of the BBC’s Match of the Day for over 24 years, the former Leicester, Spurs, Everton, Barcelona, and England man is a permanent fixture on our TV screens. MOTD aside, Lineker has presented everything from the Olympics, The Open, and BT Sport’s Champions League coverage to game shows like Sitting on a Fortune. A natural in front of the camera, it’s hard to believe the Walker’s crisp merchant had actually been a football player before.

Dion Dublin

Never ask a man his salary or Dion Dublin where the stairs lead up to. The energetic pundit ventured into the world of presenting in 2015 when he linked up with Martin Roberts and Lucy Alexander for one of BBC One’s flagship daytime television shows, Homes Under the Hammer.

The former Manchester United, Aston Villa, and England forward declared how he had just stumbled into property expertise when speaking to Yahoo News “I think the people at the BBC and Homes Under the Hammer must have known that I like my property and said ‘let’s give him a go.’ … I’ve got a building company as well, so I’m always around building sites and auction houses, it’s my real passion”.

Strolling around mostly derelict houses, the 6’2 centre forward almost seems more qualified to tell us how much a property might yield, as well as the ins and outs of the turbulent market than football these days. Although, Dion’s biggest revelation to viewers across the country is that in most cases, the stairs do in fact, lead up to the bedrooms.

Jermaine Jenas

Jermaine Jenas is the epitome of the Marmite effect. Love him or loathe him, a level of respect has to be had for his rise in television. After calling football quits, the Spurs midfielder was a regular panelist on Match of the Day, BT Sport, and the respective channel’s commentary teams. However, his authentic aptitude for being in front of a camera was quickly picked up, and in 2020 he started presenting The One Show alongside Alex Jones. It was recently announced that Channel 4 had commissioned the documentary The World’s Most Expensive Trainers, a show that is set to have Jenas as host.

David Icke

YouTube's conspiracy rabbit holes are always a slippery slope, and clearly one that former Coventry and Hereford goalkeeper, David Icke found himself hurtling down. Having presented the snooker coverage for the BBC, as well as becoming a sports presenter on Newsnight, the Leicester-born shot-stopper made another unexpected career diversion. Not as a talk show or cooking programme host, but as a renowned conspiracy theorist while presenting shows like Alien Reptilian Legacy. While Matt Le Tissier has very much grasped the nettle (or needle) as far as modern-day conspiracy theories go, Icke was the true trailblazer, he walked so anti-vax enthusiasts like the Southampton icon could run.

Niall Quinn

An old-school centre-forward, Niall Quinn was frequently the big man, in a big man-little man combination up-front, enjoying his best years mixing it up with Kevin Phillips at Sunderland. Injury is often spoken about as an isolating, lonely, and depressing road to recovery, especially when that abrasion is a cruciate ligament tear.

In Quinn’s case, while going through the arduous, and often tedious cruciate ligament rehabilitation program, and missing Ireland’s dreamy 1994 World Cup campaign concurrently, the Dubliner seized the bull by the horns and was proactive with the newfound time he had on his hands. As such, Quinn signed a deal with Irish broadcaster RTE for the show Start Me Up that ran in line with the Celtic Tiger economy, and was focused on encouraging the public to start their own businesses.

Bradley Walsh

Feasibly, the most peculiar entry in this list is TV personality Bradley Walsh. The presenter and actor can often be seen alongside contestants on The Chase, grilling “The Beast” Mark Labbett, the “Dark Destroyer” Shaun Wallace, or the “Governess” Anne Hegerty. Like Lineker, Walsh has rightly earned himself the reputation as a bit of a British icon. It will be news to many, that Walsh used to play for Brentford's Reserves, and Barnet. Prior to hosting The Chase, Walsh spent several years in the hot seat on numerous game shows like Spin Star, 50 Greatest Stars Polls, Odd One In, and Blankety Blank.

David Prutton

David Prutton was a regular in the Premier League and Football League between 1998 and 2014 and became somewhat of a journeyman. Known for sporting a great head of luscious locks and headband, there was an air of Björn Borg around his appearance. After retiring from the game, Prutton joined Sky Sports and became the channel's resident EFL host.

Garth Crooks

For years, Garth Crooks has been appearing on the BBC’s Final Score as a pundit having retired from the game in 1990. However, prior to landing that gig, Crooks guest-hosted Top of the Pops, as well as, perhaps more intriguingly, anchoring the late-night BBC Two political debate show, Despatch Box. As the first black PFA chairman, Crooks also had an active interest in politics, having studied Political Sciences at degree level. Speaking to The Independent, the Spurs forward spoke of his surprise at his career developments "Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would lead to me ending up on any sort of political platform," he said. "I can still hardly believe it”.