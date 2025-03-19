Former Rayo Vallecano and SL Benfica centre-forward Andrija Delibasic, who accrued 21 caps and six goals for Montenegro between 2009 and 2013, has passed away at the age of 43 after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Best known for his stint with the aforementioned Spanish club, the ex-striker turned his hand to management after retiring from his playing days in 2015, starting off as Partizan’s assistant manager in September 2016 – but his career on the other side of the white line was cut short by illness.

During a career that stretched from 1999 to 2015, Delibasic played for an array of sides across Europe, including FK Partizan Belgrade, AEK Athens and SC Braga. In Spain only, he turned out for Real Mallorca, Real Sociedad and Hercules.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Delibasic plundered 61 goals and nine assists in his 281-game career.

On the international stage, he notched a total of six goals in 21 outings for Montenegro – and is probably best remembered for his strike in the 2-2 draw with the England national team in a Euro 2012 qualifier in Podgorica.

In terms of accolades during his career, he won two Serbian titles with Partizan Belgrade and, while playing for Benfica, played a small part in the club’s Portuguese league triumph in 2005. His career also took him all the way to Asia to play for Thailand-based outfit Ratchaburi FC between February and July 2014.

Hercules, who he played 68 times for, wrote: “We lament the passing of Andrija Delibasic. He was the key to our promotion to the Primera Liga in 2009-10. He scored 20 goals in two seasons for us. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Delibasic played for Mallorca between 2004 and 2008. Paying the ultimate homage to their former striker, the Spanish club wrote: “We deeply regret the loss of our former player, Andrija Delibasic. We send our thoughts to his family and loved ones.”

Partizan, where Delibasic began his 281-game career, wrote in an obituary. “Andrija, you fought like a lion. You didn’t let your illness get in the way, you got into an unequal match where the opponent was stronger, but you didn’t give up.”

You were a fighter, you believed in yourself, your efforts, the support of your family and friends. You showed your teeth and won. That first time! Unfortunately, the disease returned, struck even harder and more insidious.

“This time you did not succeed in overpowering her and with sadness we are trying to accept the knowledge that you are gone,” the Serbian top flight side continued. “Andrija, rest in peace and may the angels watch over you!”