Highlights Craig Shakespeare, former Leicester City manager, has sadly passed away at the age of 60.

Shakespeare played a key role in Leicester's historic Premier League title win in 2016.

His family released a statement expressing pride in his football achievements and love for him as a family man.

Former Leicester City manager and England assistant Craig Shakespeare has passed away aged 60. Shakespeare was part of the backroom staff who masterminded one of the biggest miracles in English football history as Leicester overcame 5000-1 odds to become Premier League champions.

Shakespeare's coaching career began in 1999 where he worked in and around the youth set-up of West Bromwich Albion. After becoming the assistant coach for their senior team, he moved to the King Power Stadium for the first time in 2008. He returned to the club in 2011 after a short stint with Hull City, where he would have his most successful spell out the Midlands outfit, culminating in their league triumph and becoming manager in 2017.

Shakespeare's Family Release Statement:

The coach passed away peacefully on Thursday morning

Shakespeare's family released a statement regarding the news of his passing, which was shared by the League Managers Association:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Craig Shakespeare 'SHAKEY.' "Craig passed away peacefully this morning at home and was surrounded by his family. Whilst the family are immensely proud of his footballing achievements as both a player and a coach, to us, his family, he will always primarily be a loving and loved husband, father, son, brother and uncle."

More to follow...