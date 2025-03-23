Football may be a team sport, but the beautiful game is full of individuals who want nothing but the best for their own careers. One man who went a step further than most would in a bid to improve his career prospects was former Liverpool academy ace Tom Brewitt.

The English defender was part of the Reds' youth set-up for a decade, from 2007 to 2017, before moving on. While he's a player who many Liverpool supporters won't even be familiar with, Brewitt was involved in a highly controversial moment while still under contract at the Merseyside club.

In 2016, new Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was readying his injury-hit team for an FA Cup meeting with lower league opposition in the form of Exeter City. Brewitt, smelling an opportunity in the first-team, took matters into his own hands. He made a decision that he wanted to be in the German manager's plans, and he was going to do whatever it took to make that a reality.

Tom Brewitt 'Deliberately' Injured Liverpool Teammate

'I was just desperate to play for Liverpool and that's all I wanted to do'

With Klopp down to the bare bones in terms of senior defenders, Brewitt decided in his own head that it was either him or fellow academy star Dan Cleary who would get the nod to make their debut for the first-team. Determined to make the decision for the world-class coach, Brewitt decided he'd take action:

"Whatever it took to do it, I was going to do it. "If that meant hurting someone or ruining a relationship I had, I was going to do it. I was just desperate to play for Liverpool and that's all I wanted to do."

Explaining how he didn't mind sacrificing a relationship or bond with a teammate to achieve his goal of pulling on the red shirt for the first time at senior level, Brewitt admitted to flying into a challenge with the intention of getting Cleary 'out the way' for the Exeter clash. He said on a podcast in 2020 (per Mail Sport):

"Me and Dan always got on to be honest, but I think I ended that relationship. I took the decision, it was me or him, so I went after him in training.

"It was about a week before the Exeter game and I took a bit of a heavy touch in a seven-a-side and he's come in to tackle me. "I waited a split second too long and absolutely topped him, went over the ball, it was a bad tackle - I knew it was a bad tackle, I did it on purpose and I'm not incredibly proud of it. I'm not ashamed of it, either, because in my head it was me or him and I was choosing me."

Recalling the aftermath, Brewitt revealed that there was an altercation between the pair. However, he claimed not to regret the decision he made on the training ground, as he continued:

"There was a bit of a scuffle after it and I think he got sent in for his reaction. Rightly so [that Cleary was angry] as his reaction was probably bang on, and I finished off the session. He was on crutches for the next two weeks, so it was sort of like, not mission accomplished because I think that's a bit harsh as I didn't want to hurt him, I just needed him out the way for this game."

Dan Cleary Sues Liverpool and Tom Brewitt

The case was worth over £200,000 - but the outcome is unknown