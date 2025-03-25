Summary KSI's Baller League kicked off their season with several famous faces taking part.

Chelsea legend John Terry was in charge of one team that included a former Liverpool star.

The player, who once earned in excess of £35,000-per-week, is said to be making £400 per game.

Football and social media - two things that go hand in hand. Whether it be charity matches, fan channel reactions, or big moments in games going viral, the combination is so intertwined that you can no longer have one without the other. It has led to influencers trying to do what they can to change the landscape of the sport, with the most recent example of this being the 'Baller League.'

Having already made waves in Germany, the UK variant of the competition, headed up by YouTube sensation KSI, made its debut on Sky Sports as teams managed by several high-profile names in the online space battled it out in six-a-side games that also contain rules, such as 'gamechangers' that can help or hinder teams.

As well as the influx of YouTubers and influencers on display, there were also some recognisable names in the world of professional football who appeared, with John Terry and Alisha Lehmann also acting as managers. However, one man fans were surprised to see on the pitch was a player who appeared in Jurgen Klopp's first ever Liverpool game less than a decade ago.

Jordon Ibe Makes Baller League Debut

The former Liverpool is reportedly pocketing £400 per game

In the first set of Baller League fixtures, the aforementioned John Terry watched his side, the '26ers,' fall to a 5-2 defeat at the hands of SDS FC, headed up by Beta Squad member Sharky. However, eagle-eyed Liverpool fans might've spotted a familiar face in Terry's line-up: former Reds youngster, Jordon Ibe.

Wearing the number 33, as he did for both Liverpool and Bournemouth, the winger was seen taking to the pitch in the Copper Box Arena, but failed to get on the scoresheet as his side slumped to defeat. However, there was a friendly interaction between him and his manager that went viral on social media, as the former Chelsea skipper could be seen with his arm around the attacker as they made their way to the dressing room.

It has been reported that all players involved in the tournament will earn £400 for every game they play, and considering that the league is set to run for 11 weeks, it means that Ibe could earn £4,400. This is not including the 'Final Four Day,' where the top four teams will battle it out for the title.

This is a far cry from what Ibe has earned for himself in the past, as the ex-Liverpool man has been on upwards of £35,000 per week at different stages of his career.

Jordon Ibe's Career

Ibe’s career once seemed set for greatness, with predictions as early as 2013 suggesting he could feature for England at the 2022 World Cup. As hype surrounding him grew, football pundit John Aldridge even suggested that Ibe could surpass Raheem Sterling, following his move to Manchester City. Aldridge praised Ibe’s potential, stating, "Liverpool have a top replacement in Jordon Ibe. He’s a terrific player and has bags of potential."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ibe registered four appearances for the England Under-21s.

However, things took an unexpected turn. Liverpool’s poor start to the 2015/16 season led to the dismissal of manager Brendan Rodgers and the arrival of Jurgen Klopp. Under Klopp’s new tactical approach, Ibe’s opportunities became limited, mainly playing in the Europa League. A year later, seeking regular first-team action, Ibe moved to Bournemouth for over £15 million.

Despite being given a more attacking role at Bournemouth, the forward’s struggles in front of goal continued. He played 92 times for the Cherries, scoring just five goals. By the 2019/20 season, his appearances were minimal, with just two outings in his final year at the club.

In 2023, following spells at Derby County and in Turkey, Ibe signed with Ebbsfleet United in the National League, marking a significant drop in level. However, after a brief debut, he was released shortly released as the club narrowly avoided relegation. He later joined Hungerford Town, in the seventh tier of English football, where his signing gained considerable attention.

The forward’s struggles were compounded by mental health issues. In 2021, he bravely opened up about battling depression, explaining his challenges in a heartfelt Instagram post. Though facing personal hardships, Ibe expressed determination to overcome his struggles, with support from his family, which has now led to him returning to football on a national stage, albeit a very different one than most would recognise him from.

Jordon Ibe's career statistics Club Games Goals Bournemouth 92 5 Liverpool 58 4 Derby County 25 5 Wycombe Wanderers 11 1 Birmingham City 11 1 Hungerford town 9 1 Ebbsfleet United 1 0

All statistics courtesy of Capology and Transfermarkt - accurate as of 25/03/2025.