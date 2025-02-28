Summary Sepp van den Berg joined Liverpool at 17 as one of the most promising young defenders in football.

He left the club to join Brentford in 2024 to earn more game time.

Van den Berg has now revealed that he dreams of returning to Anfield.

For most people, calling themselves a Liverpool player would be a dream come true. The opportunity to represent not only one of the biggest clubs in England, but also the world, is one that such an incredibly small fraction of players will ever get to experience. With that comes the chance to play week in and week out in one of the most revered stadiums in Europe, while also competing for the best trophies there are to win.

When you put it like that, it would take an incredibly brave individual to leave. And their reasons would have to be indisputable, such as going to receive more game time. That is exactly the case for young Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg. The 23-year-old moved to Anfield as a youngster in 2019, and despite showing promise, made just four appearances for the senior squad.

In the summer of 2024, the central defender decided to bet on himself, moving to Brentford where he has been handed regular starts and proven exactly what he is capable of. However, Van den Berg has revealed that he thinks about going back to his former club and has explained what it would take to make it happen.

Van Den Berg Reveals Dream of Anfield Return

The defender explained how much he would like to return to his former club

After loan spells with the likes of Preston, Schalke, and Mainz, it was clear to Van den Berg that he was not likely to break into the Liverpool first team with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, two of the best defenders in the world, ahead of him. Despite Arne Slot coming in, representing a chance for potential change, the Dutchman decided not to wait around and made it clear to his new boss that he wanted to explore pastures new.

"Before the pre-season started, I already indicated to the club that I wanted to leave and play minutes," the 23-year-old told Voetbal Primeur, as per the Metro.

"After the preparation, Liverpool indicated that I had done so well that they wanted me to stay. But I did not really see that happening myself.

"It [the decision to leave] was all my choice. I am happy that I now play in the Premier League every week."

While the former Red admitted to be happy with the choice he had made, he did state that he has thought about what it would be like to rejoin his former employer, going as far as to say he dreams of putting on the famous red shirt once again:

"I would be lying if I said that I did not dream of returning to Liverpool one day. That is still on my mind. But, for now, it was better for my career to take a different path and play a lot. That is what I am doing now and that allows me to develop as well as possible."

Van Den Berg's Brentford Career So Far

The Dutchman has settled in well at his new club

After what was widely regarded as an incredible 2023/24 campaign on loan at Mainz, there were some high expectations placed on Van den Berg when he made the move to the Gtech Community Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During the 2023/24 season, Van den Berg ranked first for clearances and second for shots blocked and aerial duels won in the entire Bundesliga.

Despite there already being some established names at the back for the Bees, the new arrival has been able to make his mark, starting in 77% of the 21 Premier League appearances he has made for his new club. He's also featured in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup this term too.

With regards to his performances, Van den Berg ranks highly among his teammates. The young defender sits second in blocks per game and aerial duels won, third in clearances, and fifth in tackles.

Van den Berg's 2024/25 Premier League Stats (per 90) Blocks 1.3 Aerial Duels Won 3.1 Clearances 4.2 Tackles 1.3 Interceptions 0.7 Pass Completion 84.7%

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - accurate as of 28/02/2025.