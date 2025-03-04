Former Manchester United star Cliff Bull – who was brought to Old Trafford at the age of 15 by Sir Matt Busby – has pocketed amount of lofty £400,000 on the Postcode Lottery as he claims he was ‘staggered’ when a camera crew knocked on his door.

The name Bull may only be familiar to Manchester United aficionados. Now 82 years of age, he joined as a schoolboy in 1957 – shortly before the Munich Air Disaster – before signing for Nottingham Forest, a club where his career ended.

Bull’s career was cut short after a series of career-defining knee injuries. That said, he still managed to play alongside the likes of all-action midfielder Nobby Stiles, who is widely regarded as one of the most hardworking players in British football history.

A number of years later and Bull’s name is making the rounds as he is one of the latest recipients of the Postcode Lottery jackpot – £400,000, to be precise – and he’s insisted, per The Mirror, that he was ‘lost for words’ at the life-changing sum of money he’s set to pocket.

I’m absolutely staggered, I’m still lost for words. It opens up so many possibilities. I’m overwhelmed to be quite honest. It’s beyond what I could ever have dreamt.

Bull, of Gotham in Nottinghamshire, already has plans in place for what he’s going to splash his new-found cash on: a holiday for his family, of which there are 22 members. “I can pay for a holiday for all of the family,” the former winger said. “That would be my dream for all of us to go away, which at the last count was 22. This would make me very happy.”

Bull sadly lost his wife, Jeanette, three years ago after the pair dedicated their lottery-playing exploits to supporting charities. A teary-eyed Bull said: “The overwhelming disappointment is she’s not here to see it, but she’s a big part of this.”

The overjoyed family man – who retrained as a plumber post-football – is over the moon at the fact that he’ll be able to financially support his three daughters, seven grandchildren and two great-grandsons. Per Manchester Evening News, he said:

I’ll be able to help out all my grandkids financially, especially with the expense of things today. I’m sure they’ll be over the moon, probably more than me.

“I’m getting on now and I’m hoping to have a few more years and I’d like to take the whole family away which would be fantastic. He teased: “Skegness at the time of year is a little bit nippy, we might have to go somewhere a little bit warmer.”

Reminiscing on his time spent earning his corn at Old Trafford, 82-year-old Bull said: “I was 15 when I signed for Manchester United, and I signed the papers in Matt Busby’s office. My mum always used to say that ‘one of the greatest kicks I’ve had in my life was being able to kiss Matt Busby.'”