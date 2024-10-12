Former Manchester United winger and Premier League champion Ashley Young has been able to live a father's dream after his son made his professional football debut on Tuesday night. The 39-year-old is still a regular fixture for Everton, having made seven appearances in all competitions this season.

While it appears that the veteran is showing no signs of slowing down after adapting his game to become a reliable full-back option, it seems that his family legacy in the game will continue even after his retirement thanks to his son Tyler, who has now taken his first steps in emulating his dad's sporting career.

Tyler Young Makes Peterborough Debut

The teenager made a 30-minute cameo in the 2-0 victory

Tyler's debut came as Peterborough overcame Stevenage in the EFL Trophy. With Posh already 2-0 up, the 18-year-old was introduced with a little less than half an hour of normal time remaining. Operating in the middle of the park, Young showcased his skills well by putting in an impressive all-round performance. He ended the night with a pass completion rate of 86% (12/14), while even managing to make one key pass that led to an opportunity for the hosts.

He also managed to win 100% of his ground duels and only lost possession twice. At the other end of the pitch, the budding star showed his willingness to get stuck in and do the dirty work, making two interceptions and one important clearance as his side held on to their two-goal cushion.

Another interesting note is that Young was handed his debut by Darren Ferguson - the son of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. The player's father spent his most fruitful years in football under the tutelage of the iconic Scot, with his only Premier League title coming during Sir Alex's final season back in 2013.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ashley Young made 56 appearances for Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson, scoring eight times and providing 13 assists.

Young Posts Emotional Message to Son on Instagram

The former England international was overcome with pride

Understandably, the former England international was overcome with emotion after witnessing his son follow in his footsteps. After the game, Young took to Instagram to express his pride in watching Tyler make his professional debut. He wrote:

"Proud doesn’t even begin to explain this moment for you. Congrats on your debut son and hopefully many many more to come."

This landmark moment in the family will undoubtedly have provided some joy after what has been a tricky period for the senior Young. The full-back has found himself facing criticism in recent weeks and was loudly booed by Toffees supporters when coming on in the EFL Cup tie against Southampton. This was only exacerbated by the fact that he went on to miss a crucial penalty in the resulting shootout.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore and Transfermarkt - accurate as of 12/10/2024.