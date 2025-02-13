Manchester United see Harry Kane as the 'star name' to get their project kickstarted under Ruben Amorim, according to former Red Devils scout Mick Brown - though the recruitment guru has doubts over whether he would be the right signing for the Old Trafford side to make.

Reports on Kane's future flooded through in midweek, stating that the Bayern Munich striker has a £54million release clause that becomes active next January - and naturally, that has sparked media interest in where his next move could be. United are one of those clubs, but Brown has sparked doubts over the potential move by questioning both Kane and Amorim's desire to make it happen, despite boardroom pressure.

INEOS and Ruben Amorim could hold differing opinions on the marksman

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown stated that INEOS view Kane as the star player needed to lead their project - but he quizzed whether it would be the right move, unsure about whether the England star would want to return to the Premier League.

Harry Kane's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =4th Goals 21 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 7th Shots Per Game 4 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.1 5th Match rating 8.02 1st

Brown also questioned if Kane would fit Amorim's style of play, with the Portuguese tactician likely to want a more athletic, quick player such as Victor Osimhen or Sporting talisman Viktor Gyokeres. Brown said:

“INEOS want a star name to hang their hat on, as it were. They view Harry Kane as that player, and if he’s available, they’re going to push for that. He’s moved away from the Premier League and the pressures and demands of this league, and he’s gone to play for a team and in a league where it’s a bit more comfortable. “The question I would have is whether he’s going to be prepared to step back into the Premier League. But you also have to ask about the finances involved, and where the £54million is coming from. If that’s going to come from player sales, the likes of Kobbie Mainoo or Alejandro Garnacho, then that’s not worth doing in my opinion. “Knowing how INEOS work, though, and what they want to do, it wouldn’t surprise me at all. I think Ratcliffe wants Kane – but it has to be a footballing decision. “The footballing side of the club need to be in agreement, because what’s the point of Ratcliffe wanting him if Ruben Amorim doesn’t? They’ve all got to sit down and work out whether he fits into the style of play and then they can make the decision whether or not to bring him in.”

Kane Has Premier League Credentials, Could Break Shearer Record

The striker is the closest player to the long-standing feat

Kane currently sits in second for the gong of all-time Premier League top scorer with 213 strikes to his name, just 48 goals from beating Alan Shearer's record of 260 - in which he's been labelled the 'best striker in the world' by Brendan Rodgers after his second goal downed Celtic on Wednesday.

A move back to England to join United would give him the chance to better the Newcastle United legend in that department - and cement his status as a top-flight legend in his home nation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane has 69 goals in 103 caps for England.

That being said, Bayern are one of the favourites for the Champions League and are leading the Bundesliga table by eight points already, meaning that Kane has a genuine chance of his first career trophy - and given how United have struggled in recent years, he could be passing up that opportunity to add to his trophy cabinet.

