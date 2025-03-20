Summary Just because footballing greatness runs in the family doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed to flow through every generation, as proven with Zinedine Zidane's lineage.

But Manchester United's Fletcher twins may follow Schmeichels in becoming a great father-son duo.

Darren Fletcher's twin sons impressed recently for Man United U-21s as they beat West Brom 5-0.

Just because footballing greatness runs in the family doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed to flow through every generation. Take Zinedine Zidane, for example - a World Cup winner, Ballon d’Or recipient, and one of the greatest players to ever grace the pitch. Yet, despite his legacy, none of his four sons managed to follow in his footsteps and carve out a career at the same elite level.

That said, every now and then, the footballing gods bless us with a father-son duo that defies the odds. Manchester United may just be on the verge of producing the next big dynasty. The Schmeichels - Peter and Kasper - proved that goalkeeping greatness can be passed down, and now, the Red Devils could be brewing another generational success story.

Right now, United are crying out for young stars to step up and restore the club to its former glory, bringing back the golden days of the Sir Alex Ferguson era as they look set for their worst Premier League points tally under Ruben Amorim. That dream might not be so outlandish after all, as one former stalwart’s twin sons are quietly working behind the scenes, ready to burst onto the scene and make a name for themselves.

Darren Fletcher's Sons Close To Becoming First-Team Players

The twins have impressed for the Red Devils' under-21 side

Darren Fletcher, who can still be spotted working as a first-team coach with the club he made 342 appearances for during his playing days, has quite clearly been putting his experience to good use with his sons, Jack and Tyler. In Man United Under-21s recent 5-0 victory over West Brom, the latter assisted the former for both of his goals.

This comes as the duo celebrated their 18th birthday this week, yet they already look right at home in one of the most prestigious academies in world football. However, their journey to Manchester United could have taken a very different path—they were once on course to wear blue instead of red.

Their father’s senior role at United is believed to have played a crucial part in swaying the decision. With Darren Fletcher in the corridors of power at Old Trafford, academy chief Nick Cox made his move, securing the twins in January 2023 while they were climbing the ranks at Manchester City’s youth setup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In six Premier League 2 appearances this season, Jack Fletcher has scored twice and produced three assists. Tyler, meanwhile, has made 16 appearances in the competition, scoring once and producing eight assists.

Should the Fletcher twins prove to have even the ounce of quality their father once did all those years ago, then United are no doubt in for a treat as they continue to look down every avenue in search for their next golden era.

How Good Was Darren Fletcher During His Man United Pomp

The Scotsman was a reliable and underrated presence in Fergie's engine room

Sir Alex Ferguson had high hopes for Fletcher, believing he could bounce back from a broken leg to fulfill his potential. True to his manager’s faith, Fletcher overcame the early setback and was named among seven players Ferguson tipped for stardom in 2001.

At just 17, the young Scot was earmarked for greatness, and by 2003, he had made his senior debut for Manchester United. Over the years, he became a key figure at Old Trafford, making 342 appearances, scoring 24 goals, and playing a vital role in securing five Premier League titles.

Darren Fletcher's Manchester United career Games 342 Goals 24 Assists 31 Honours Champions League, Premier League (x5), Club World Cup, League Cup (x3), FA Cup

Unfortunately, the latter part of his United career was marred by a prolonged battle with ulcerative colitis, an illness that sidelined him for extended periods. But true to his fighting spirit, Fletcher overcame the condition and moved on from United in 2015, going on to play for West Brom and Stoke City before hanging up his boots in 2019. One thing was certain: whenever he stepped onto the pitch, he was as dependable as they came.

A tireless, intelligent box-to-box midfielder, Fletcher’s contributions often went under the radar—but those who played alongside him knew his true value. In May 2020, former teammate Wayne Rooney highlighted just how crucial he was to United’s success between 2006 and 2009, claiming Fletcher was as “vital” to the team as himself, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Carlos Tevez.

He may not have chased the limelight, but he sacrificed personal glory for the greater good - an assessment that perfectly sums up the Scot’s career. Should either of his children carry that same attitude in their careers, the desperate Old Trafford faithful of contemporary years could well be beckoning a promising new generation.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 20/03/2025)