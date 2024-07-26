Highlights Max Holloway scored arguably the most thrilling knockout of his career over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

He's now linked with a huge bout against Ilia Topuria at UFC 306 inside The Sphere.

A former opponent of Holloway's, Arnold Allen, told GIVEMESPORT what makes the Hawaiian fighter such a GOAT in MMA.

At just 32 years old, former UFC featherweight, current BMF champion and veteran of 25 UFC fights, Max Holloway, is only getting better with each passing year.

After falling to 0-3 against Alexander Volkanovski, many doubted if Holloway could ever touch greatness again, but after shutting the doubters down with his last performance at UFC 300 — a last-second, buzzer-beating knockout over Justin Gaethje — the Hawaiian native is right back in the mix to add another piece of hardware to his mantle.

That victory was, no doubt, the most-viewed performance of his illustrious career. After Gaethje took out Dustin Poirier with a head kick knockout, Holloway moved up a weight class to test himself against one of the most dangerous fighters in UFC history. To everybody’s surprise, Holloway didn’t just win the fight, he dominated with an ending that will live in fight lore for years to come.

He's Now Linked With an Ilia Topuria Fight

The bout could headline, or co-main, the UFC 306 event at The Sphere

Since earning the crown as UFC's newest BMF, Holloway has been linked with a big bout against Ilia Topuria — something which could headline, or be the co-main event, on the UFC 306 card inside The Sphere, in Las Vegas. Whenever the contracts are signed and a venue is in place, the fight will be massive.

The biggest question mark surrounding the Topuria-Holloway fight is: how will ‘Blessed’ fare against Topuria, who easily dispatched a fighter in Volkanovski, who gave Holloway fits over 75 minutes of cage time. Many feel like Holloway still has a lot of tread on the tire, especially after his recent spectacular last-second KO.

Now, a former opponent of Max, Arnold Allen, believes he turned a corner after the Volkanovski fights.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

"This new sort of Max, whatever it is, 5.0 or 2.0, whatever adjustments he's made, he seemed to make in the fight we fought. Obviously, we had so much footage, so much tape on him, and then he just seemed to flip the script and come with this new style that he sort of, every time he fights, he's got a better at it."

Allen added: "He fought ‘Korean Zombie' after me, looked better. Then he fought Gaethje and he looked even better then. And he just keeps perfecting this new style. I think that new style he's bringing, I think that guy beats Ilia, and I think he beats him pretty well."

Max Holloway’s Career

MMA record: 26-7 (12 KOs, 2 SUBs), UFC wins: 22, Best win: Justin Gaethje

On paper, Holloway may seem young, but the 32-year-old fighter has done it all in the sport over the last 14 years of fighting, and is at the point in his career that big fights and big paydays are all that remains. Holloway debuted in the UFC back in 2012 as a skinny kid trying to find his way. Ironically, Holloway was thrown right to the sharks when facing blue chip 145ers Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor early on.

Holloway not only survived the rough waters, he went on to win 13-straight fights following the McGregor loss. Amazingly, ‘Blessed’ has been able to reinvent himself along the way to stay at an elite level. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the BMF champion pull out some new moves from his bag of tricks in his next fight for the title.