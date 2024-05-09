Highlights Former NBA player and champion Glen Davis has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison after he took part in a scheme to defraud the NBA's insurance policy.

Former NBA veteran and NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, Glen 'Big Baby' Davis has been sentenced to 40 months in prison for his involvement in a plan to scam the NBA's health care system, along with numerous other former players.

It was reported back in November 2023 by CBS News that Davis and another former player, Will Bynum, had been convicted of being a part of a scheme that defrauded the NBA's insurance policy for more than $5 million. Now, other players have been named as having a significant role in the scheme to take advantage of the league's health benefits, including names like Keyon Dooling, Alan Anderson, and Terrence Williams.

Prison Sentences Varied

Conspirators received sentences ranging from a few months to ten years

The now-38-year-old Davis was a role player for several different NBA teams during his NBA career, but he made his most impact with the Boston Celtics, where he helped the team win an NBA championship in 2008. Davis retired from the NBA in 2015 at the age of 29. He played eight NBA seasons for teams such as the Celtics, where he was selected in the second round of the 2007 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis made $34,716,665 in his NBA career.

It was reported by several news outlets that the players conducted this scheme by submitting false medical and dental records and claiming them through the league's health benefits plan, stealing millions of dollars based on non-existent injuries and other physical ailments. The majority of the group of over 20 people involved in this case are former NBA players.

Insurance Business Magazine reported that it was former Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Terrence Williams who was the leader of the operation. Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement as a result, as he was the one found responsible for recruiting other former players to join his scheme to defraud the NBA's Player Health and Welfare Benefit Plan. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, Williams had previously pled guilty to conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud, along with aggravated identity theft. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams provided a statement on Terrence Williams' involvement in the scheme.

"[Terrence] Williams led a wide-ranging scheme to steal millions of dollars from the NBA Players' Health and Welfare Benefit Plan. Williams not only lined his pockets through fraud and deceit, but he also stole the identities of others and threatened a witness to further his criminal endeavors." -Damian Williams

Glen Davis, Williams, Bynum, Dooling, Anderson, and others were given sentences ranging from being granted leniency and avoiding prison time, 24–30 months, and the 10-year sentence that was handed out to Williams. Davis was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni.