Highlights Former NBA player Chase Budinger is headed to the Olympics in beach volleyball, showcasing his transition to a new sport.

Budinger, known for his time in the NBA, will represent Team USA alongside partner Miles Evans in the Paris Summer Olympics.

Despite his solid career in basketball, Budinger's switch to beach volleyball shows his versatility and drive to succeed on a new stage.

Chase Budinger, a former seven-year NBA player, has just officially qualified to play in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics , representing the United States. However, it’s not his former sport that he’ll be competing in.

Budinger will be playing beach volleyball, opting to use his 6-foot-7 frame and athleticism to step into a new field.

Trading hardwood for hot sand, Budinger’s rise in his new sport is a joy to watch, as his size and skillset make him a natural talent. Team USA sees something in him too, as they’re giving him and his partner Miles Evans the chance to compete on the largest stage in the world.

Following his retirement from basketball in 2017, Budinger chose to pursue a career in volleyball, making his debut on the AVP (Association of Volleyball Professionals) tour with partner Sean Rosenthal in 2018.

Budinger’s Time in the NBA

A talented young player, Budinger spent his NBA career with multiple teams

Spending a total of seven seasons in the NBA, Budinger was a solid contributor but was never able to break out of his rotational role. That’s not to say he wasn’t talented, as he scored 20 or more points 14 times with a career high of 35, but the majority of his career was filled with subpar performances. He also competed in the 2012 Slam Dunk Contest.

Chase Budinger Career NBA Stats PPG RPG APG GP GS 7.9 3.0 1.2 407 50

Budinger was a bit of a journeyman, playing with four teams for short spans over his career. First starting with the Houston Rockets for three seasons, he followed this with a stretch with the Minnesota Timberwolves that also lasted three seasons. He then was involved in trades and played for both the Indiana Pacers and the Phoenix Suns for a season each, before taking his talents overseas to play professionally in Spain.

He was highly touted coming out of Arizona, as he was a McDonald’s All American co-MVP in 2006, and Pac-10 freshman of the year in 2007. Although his NBA career may not have been the most spectacular, both Budinger and his co-MVP of the 2006 McDonald’s All American game (Kevin Durant) are making their way to Paris to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics.