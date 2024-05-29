Highlights Kendrick Perkins called out Rudy Gobert on national TV for tarnishing the DPOY award, citing his performance in the Denver series.

Gobert, despite being a great defender, has flaws in switching onto smaller players which impacted the Western Conference Finals.

Perkins questioned Gobert's ability to guard effectively, suggesting that his performance didn't live up to expectations in key moments.

Rudy Gobert is the heart and soul of a Minnesota Timberwolves defense that ranked first in defensive rating and points allowed per game in the regular season. He led the league in both defensive win shares and defensive rating and averaged 9.2 defensive rebounds and 2.1 steals a game.

Despite all his greatness on the defensive end, Gobert — ironically enough — has caught the most heat of his career in the same month he was named Defensive Player of The Year. Gobert also won the award in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-2021. His four awards tie Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo for the most all-time.

Yet, a retired NBA player recently said on national television that Gobert has "tarnished" the prestigious defensive award.

Gobert Called Out on National TV

Kendrick Perkins didn't hold back on the Frenchman

Despite being a member of the NBA's All-Defensive First Team in all but one of the last eight seasons, not everyone's sold on Gobert.

Kendricks Perkins played 16 seasons in the NBA. Now, he's notorious for his bold takes on ESPN. On Tuesday's episode of "First Take," Perkins said he regrets voting for Gobert as the best defensive player in the league.

"Let me say this, I have the biggest regret in my media career and I'm retiring from voting for individual awards, regular season awards, because I have done a disservice using my voting rights. Me voting this season for Rudy Gobert is an embarrassment for me, for Defensive Player of the Year. Don't come giving me analytics, don't come giving me these plus-minus stats because that's the most overrated stat in the NBA. When I look at Rudy, he has tarnished the Defensive Player of the Year award. He has. He's not respected by his peers. We saw what happened to him in the Denver series, he couldn't even guard the person at his position. Karl-Anthony Towns did a better job at that."

Gobert is The NBA's Best Defender... or Is He?

Perhaps this postseason has revealed Gobert's flaws

After taking a 2-0 lead over the defending champion Denver Nuggets , the surging Wolves had won six straight postseason games. Helping force league MVP Nikola Jokic to a bad Game 1, Gobert was given points for his strong presence along with Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid. Gobert missed Game 2 due to the birth of his child. But when the series shifted to Denver, the world began to fall on Gobert. The four-time DPOY was criticized for not stepping up.

With Minnesota being thoroughly outplayed in the first three games of the Western Conference Finals, the bulk of the blame has gone to a lack of defense. Being his team's defensive linchpin, the majority have pointed the finger at Gobert and his overall performance.

While Gobert is arguably the best defender of this generation, he isn't the best at switching on smaller guys. The Stifle Tower isn't quick enough to keep up with players on the perimeter. That was evident after Minnesota lost Game 2.

"There was no discussion to go for the win. I just tried to get to my spot with the step back. I'm confident in this shot, that's about it… Yeah, I told [Lively] to set a screen. I'm taking the switch; we wanted that. I was a little bit surprised (about the switch); I think they were saying no threes… I mean, he's long enough. He can't move. I can't move fast, but I can move faster than him."

Despite Luka Dončić not being the fastest player on the court, his razzle-dazzle ball-handling to set up the winning shot made Gobert look inferior. Doncic followed his shot by screaming back at Gobert.