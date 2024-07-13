Highlights Robert Parish holds the NBA record for most games played, with 1,611 over 21 seasons.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, known for his skyhook shot, reached 1,560 games over 20 seasons.

Vince Carter's legacy includes 1,541 games in 22 seasons across four decades.

To play in the NBA , the top tier of basketball in the world, players must possess otherworldly skills that outclass their peers. But to remain a staple in the league, players must be able to maintain that level of play consistently for years.

Despite possessing the skills necessary to survive in the NBA, many players are unable to stay consistent and replicate that success long-term, leading to the average career length for an NBA player being just 4.5 years.

But the league’s best players have cracked the code, possessing both the talent and consistency level necessary to survive and thrive in the league for numerous seasons. The following are five former players who have played the most games in the NBA.

1 Robert Parish – 1,611 Games

Parish played 1,611 games across 21 seasons in the NBA

Robert Parish holds the record for most games played, not only for former NBA players but for any player in total: 1,611 games across 21 seasons. He was a staple of the NBA from the mid-1970s through the mid-1990s and one of the league’s superstars during that era.

Parish made his debut in 1976 for the Golden State Warriors , one year after their 1975 championship. While he did not win a title with them, he would go on to play for the Boston Celtics from 1980 to 1994, during which he won several titles with Larry Bird and company.

Robert Parish - Career Stats (1976–1997) Seasons 21 GP 1,611 MPG 28.4 PPG 14.5 RPG 9.1 APG 1.4

Finally, Parish played for the Charlotte Hornets for two seasons before rounding out his career with the Bulls in 1997, notching his fourth and final title. He played the same amount of seasons (21) as a few other players, but his number of games played (1,611, the most in NBA history) breaks the tie with them.

2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 1,560 Games

Abdul-Jabbar played 1,560 games across 20 seasons in the NBA

One of the biggest names in the history of the NBA is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar . Known for his distinctive skyhook shot, the legend led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title in 1971 and the ‘Showtime’ Lakers to five more titles during their 1980s dynasty.

For 39 years, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the NBA’s all-time top scorer. His 38,387 points seemed unbeatable, leading the next man by almost 2,000 points.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Career Stats (1969–1989) Seasons 20 GP 1,560 MPG 36.8 PPG 24.6 RPG 11.2 APG 3.6

Though it was eventually passed by LeBron James in 2023, his total number of games played has still not been surpassed by LeBron (though that could happen next season as he is up to 1,492 games, a difference of just 68). That still does not diminish Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the greatest performers of all time, though.

3 Vince Carter – 1,541 Games

Carter played 1,541 games across 22 seasons in the NBA

Only one player in the history of the NBA has played in four different decades, and that honor belongs to Vince Carter . Carter made his debut in 1998 for the Toronto Raptors , and played with them until 2004.

From there, Carter joined the New Jersey Nets and played with them for five seasons until 2009. After that, he played with the Orlando Magic , Phoenix Suns , Dallas Mavericks , Memphis Grizzlies , and Sacramento Kings .

Vince Carter - Career Stats (1998–2020) Seasons 22 GP 1,541 MPG 30.1 PPG 16.7 RPG 4.3 APG 3.1

Finally, he hung up the sneakers with the Atlanta Hawks in 2020, with his final game coming on the day that the league shut down due to COVID. Overall, Carter played 1,541 games in the NBA, averaging 30.1 minutes per game in that span — a true warrior of the game.

4 Dirk Nowitzki – 1,522 Games

Nowitzki played 1,522 games across 21 seasons in the NBA

When one thinks of the Dallas Mavericks , the first player that comes to mind will depend on the age of the fan. The modern Mavericks are led by Luka Dončić , who has rightfully become one of the current game’s greatest players and one of the faces of the league.

But for the majority of the Mavericks’ history, Dirk Nowitzki led the team to success. He made his debut for them in 1998 and played 21 seasons for them until 2019. In that span, he led the team to their (so far) only championship in 2011.

Dirk Nowitzki - Career Stats (1998–2019) Seasons 21 GP 1,522 MPG 33.8 PPG 20.7 RPG 7.5 APG 2.4

Nowitzki played a grand total of 1,522 games for the Mavericks, averaging 33.8 minutes per game in that span. He is, therefore, the greatest player in franchise history (perhaps Dončić will take over one day, but in the meantime, it is Nowitzki’s title to lose).

5 John Stockton – 1,504 Games

Stockton played 1,504 games across 19 seasons in the NBA

John Stockton is highly regarded as one of the game’s greatest point guards, and he displayed his skills across 1,504 games and 19 seasons in the NBA. All 19 of those seasons came with the Utah Jazz , and while he never won a championship (as the Jazz haven’t in general), that still does not diminish his skillset.

John Stockton - Career Stats (1985–2003) Seasons 19 GP 1,504 MPG 31.8 PPG 13.1 RPG 2.7 APG 10.5

Stockton was a 10-time All-Star, including nine straight selections from 1989 to 1997, and then another in 2000. He was a two-time All-NBA First Team selection, nine-time assists leader, and two-time steals leader. Stockton graced the Jazz court with his unique skill set and did so with longevity.