Newcastle United will award a Carabao Cup winners' medal to a former player despite his departure from the club following their historic triumph over Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. The Magpies secured a 2-1 victory at Wembley Stadium, with Dan Burn and Alexander Isak finding the net on either side of half-time.

Liverpool’s late push saw Arne Slot outcast Federico Chiesa pull one back, setting up a tense finale, but Eddie Howe's side held firm to claim Newcastle's first major trophy in 70 years and secure European football for next season. An emotional Bruno Guimaraes led the team up the iconic Wembley steps before lifting the trophy alongside captains Kieran Trippier and Jamaal Lascelles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite having only 34% possession, the Magpies registered 17 shots against Liverpool, with six finding the target.

What ensued was a night of unforgettable celebrations for Newcastle supporters, stretching from the north-east to London. However, one former Magpie - regarded as a cult hero in some Geordie households - has yet to join in the festivities but is expected to do so soon.

Miguel Almiron Set To Receive Carabao Cup WInners' Medal

The Paraguayan returned to the MLS after a six-year spell in January

According to ESPN journalist Roberto Rojas, Miguel Almiron is poised to be given a medal. That is despite the Paraguayan returning to Atlanta United in the MLS in January after a six-year spell with Newcastle. He played 178 minutes across four games in the Carabao Cup prior to leaving - including a cameo in the semi-final first leg win over Arsenal.

Competition rules state that the winning club will receive 30 medals, and it's up to them to determine who these go to. Given Almiron's influence in the early years of Newcastle's rise to prominence, it's a no-brainer that the 31-year-old receives his plaudits. On X, Rojas wrote (see post below):

"Miguel Almiron, despite leaving for Atlanta United in the winter transfer window, will get an EFL Cup medal after Newcastle United’s win vs Liverpool. Because the Paraguayan played four matches this season, Miggy will get his first & only medal in English football."

During his six-year stint on Tyneside, Almiron made 223 appearances for the Magpies. The Paraguayan international scored 30 goals and provided 12 assists, with his standout season coming in 2022/23, when he registered 13 Premier League goal contributions to help Newcastle secure Champions League qualification for the first time in two decades.

After four appearances with Atlanta United since joining in January - a club he previously played at between 2017 and 2018 - he has already notched an assist as the Georgia-based outfit start the MLS season having won once, drawn once, and lost their other two fixtures. In their most recent game against Inter Miami, the smiley South American could be seen swapping shirts with Lionel Messi, capping off a great week for Almiron. Watch the video below: