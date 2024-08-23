Key Takeaways ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum suggests the Steelers trade Russell Wilson to the Vikings.

Before the Pittsburgh Steelers begin their regular season on the road in nearly two weeks, head coach Mike Tomlin will need to appoint Russell Wilson or Justin Fields as their starting quarterback. But one former NFL executive believes the ongoing camp competition between the newly acquired signal-callers should end now, in order to help another team in flux.

During a recent segment on ESPN's show Get Up, league analyst Mike Tannenbaum dissected the Steelers' quarterback situation by proposing an offbeat preseason trade that'd involve the Minnesota Vikings acquring the veteran Wilson.

The hypothetical move was labeled a "win-win" by Tannenbaum, who served as general manager of the New York Jets from 2006-12.

How Do the Steelers View This?

Fields and Wilson remain in a training camp and preseason battle.

If the Steelers were to entertain this trade proposal, it'd obviously clear the path for Fields as the Week 1 starter. The former first-round pick was sold off by the Chicago Bears back in March, and while his fifth-year option wasn't picked up by Pittsburgh, a successful one-year audition likely compels the team to reach a long-term commitment. The upside exists.

In his three seasons with the Bears, Fields experienced plenty of highs and lows, completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 6,674 yards with 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions over 40 games.

However, the inconsistencies didn't shroud superstar potential, as he showcased his dual-threat ability in 2023 with 657 rushing yards, which ranked second among all quarterbacks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Fields is only the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 2,000-plus yards in his first three seasons.

While the Steelers announced that Wilson will start their final preseason game on Saturday, Fields recently told reporters that he believes in his skillset and embraces his role as one of their new leaders.

He completed 11 of 19 passes for 92 yards against the Buffalo Bills in last week's exhibition matchup, and also contributed 42 yards on the ground.

Fields is undoubtedly more mobile than Wilson, who's a decade older, but both quarterbacks have the terrible habit of taking far too many hits. Since the start of the 2022 season, Wilson (100) and Fields (99) have been sacked more than any other signal-callers, and according to ESPN Stats & Info, no other player has been sacked 80 times. So, the camp battle continues.

Would Wilson Appeal to Minnesota?

The Vikings won't see their first-round pick in action this season.

The Vikings also find themselves in a bind at quarterback, as first-round pick J.J. McCarthy unfortunately tore his right knee in their preseason opener and recently underwent season-ending surgery. And so their 2024 season now hinges on journeyman backup Sam Darnold , who holds draft-bust status after three torturous years (2018-20) as the Jets' starter.

Tannenbaum argued that Minnesota's current dilemma draws parallels to its 2016 quandary, when starter Teddy Bridgewater tore his ACL during a preseason practice and was replaced by veteran Sam Bradford via trade within a week. But the Vikings appear to be content with Darnold, and he'll at least have a high-quality group of pass-catchers at his disposal.

A win-win here is to trade Russell Wilson to Minnesota. I think he's a better quarterback than Sam Darnold. They certainly can battle it out.

From a financial perspective, bringing in Wilson wouldn't mean belt-tightening.

The 35-year-old veteran signed a simple one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Steelers in March, after stunningly being cut by the Denver Broncos with an NFL-record $53 million dead cap hit. But his deal includes a no-trade clause, and he met a few teams before ultimately choosing the Steelers.

Wilson, who's dealt with a calf issue this summer, no longer resembles an MVP-caliber leader. But his 2023 campaign in Denver showed promise of a turnaround, as he scrubbed ugly 2022 numbers by throwing for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Pittsburgh is in win-now mode, unlike Minnesota, and it'd behoove them to hold onto Wilson and Fields.

