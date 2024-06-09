Highlights The NFL officiating department faces low morale and high turnover issues due to underfunding.

One of the most common complaints from NFL fans year after year is the inconsistency, and outright quality, in officiating. However, fans aren't aware of the struggles of referees behind the scenes.

In a piece written by Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic, pulling back the curtain on what the NFL officiating department faces, former referees and league officials have cited low morale and high turnover as recurring problems.

Former NFL referee Scott Green told Kahler:

"The officiating department is totally underfunded and understaffed."

Green has 22 years of experience in officiating, including nine seasons as a referee. He is currently the NFLRA's (NFL Referee Association) executive director, which serves as the union for league officials.

The problems extend beyond the calls fans see being made on the field. Kahler also shared an interesting anecdote regarding a question Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin asked an official in a pregame meeting back in 2022.

Asking the official who in the league office was responsible for answering his questions on officiating decisions and who made the final calls on replay reviews, the crew member simply remarked to Tomlin: “I have no idea,”. The official went on to say:

“I can’t tell you who’s the boss or who’s not. It’s been so secretive, and they’re just not very forthcoming.”

The issues stem from a lack of proper communication between the league and its officials, according to Kahler's piece.

Lack of Transparency Between The NFL and Its Teams

Offseason memo sent to teams failed to mention details involving officiating plans

The NFL made some structural changes to its officiating department earlier this offseason. After serving as the head of the officiating department for the last four seasons, Walt Anderson resigned from his position. This left a leadership hole in the department and raised concerns over leadership, as six different individuals have held that position in 20 years.

The league sent a memo to its 32 teams announcing structural changes to the officiating department. They announced that they had hired two vice presidents and added three former officials to the department's staff. The NFL also mentioned in its memo, per Kahler, that the changes were part of its ongoing plan to improve officiating.

However, Kahler noted that the memo "didn't explain the plan's details."

Rather than replacing Anderson with a senior vice president to collaborate with senior VP Perry Fewell, the NFL opted to create two lower tier positions. The salaries for those positions range between $215,000 and $315,000 a year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Fact: The NFL and NFLRA's current collective bargaining agreement runs through May 31, 2026.

Former head of officiating Dean Blandino believes this is a perfect example of the league under-funding its officiating department. He noted the massive pay gap between the officiating department's salaries compared to league departments.

"Put it in the top 10 (of league office salaries)... It's not even in the ballpark. When the commissioner is making $50 or $60 million, the delta is the Grand Canyon-plus."

On top of the department feeling underfunded and understaffed, the lack of clarity as to who is really in charge is also a massive issue. Another former head of officiating, Mike Pereira, who now serves as FOX's rules analyst, said the position is extremely important and should be treated as such by the league.

"It's the second most important job in the league. I don't give anybody beyond the commissioner a more important position than the head of officiating. You are dealing with the game and with the coaches and the GMs. If they trust you, you are dealing with the media. You are the face."

While fans can only see what's on the field, it appears there are significant internal problems regarding officiating in the NFL.

It's one of several problems the league is aiming to address this offseason.

Hopefully, for the sake of the game, the league can fix whatever issues the department has, and as a result, deliver a higher quality product every week, with the integrity of the game strengthened.

