Former Norwich City and Maidstone United player Devonte Aransibia has passed away at the age of just 26 and his family have set up a GoFundMe in memory of the late central midfielder.

Beginning his career in Norfolk for the Canaries, London-born Aransibia was a regular feature in their youth set-up before departing the club in 2018 as a means of getting senior minutes under his belt. He opted for Billericay Town.

Aransibia spent a few years away from playing football before returning to action for Chelmsford and Welling United. A switch to Tonbridge Angels beckoned in November 2022 before his exploits earned him a move to Maidstone United.

A part of Maidstone’s George Elokobi-led FA Cup fairytale as the club, a side plying their trade in the National League, won seven games on the bounce to reach the fifth round.

He scored in the opening round win over Chesham, a club he joined in the summer of 2024, before the non-league outfit went on to beat second tier side Ipswich Town, who were on the brink of promotion to the Premier League.

The GoFundMe page, set up by his family in the aftermath of his passing, reads: “It is with heavy hearts that we come together to honour the life of Dev, a loving partner, devoted father, cherished son, and dear friend to so many.

Dev was the embodiment of kindness and compassion, always ready with a warm smile. His infectious laughter and generous spirit brightened every room he entered, leaving a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

“Beyond his loving nature, Dev was a talented footballer whose passion and drive propelled him to great success on the pitch.” the loving statement concluded.

Tributes, as a true testament to his character, have quickly poured in for the aspiring professional. Tonbridge boss Jay Saunders said: “It’s devastating news. Devonte was just a good person and a very good footballer. He was a quiet lad but a real nice kid. I’m just gutted for his family and everyone involved. I’m truly gutted.

You spend quite a lot of time with these lads and get to know them personally and its devastating news when you hear something like that. He always looked so happy. When he was scoring goals, the smile on his face, I can picture it.

He continued: “When he first came in, he was a very quiet lad, he kept himself to himself, and once he came out of his shell he was a massive player for us and a massive part of everything we did.”