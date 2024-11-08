Former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson believes that maligned duo Casemiro and Antony both have bright futures under new Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim.

United have suffered a difficult start to the new season, winning just three of their opening ten Premier League matches. Subsequently, Erik ten Hag has been given his marching orders, with Sporting boss Ruben Amorim set to take charge from next week.

The arrival of the 39-year-old tactician has put a number of players within the United squad's futures under scrutiny, none more so than Brazilian pair Casemiro and Antony. The former's physical decline has been evident this season, and the latter has barely featured for the north-west outfit, but Kleberson believes both can play regularly and flourish under Amorim.

Kleberson: Antony and Casemiro Have Bright Futures at United

The duo had looked destined to leave

Signed from Real Madrid for £70 million back in 2022, Casemiro was expected to be the cornerstone of a successful United side for several years. Despite enjoying a largely impressive debut campaign in the north-west, the veteran midfielder has experienced a stark decline in the last 18 months.

However, Kleberson, who played for United between 2003 and 2005, told the Metro that he believes Amorim can revitalise the 32-year-old's career:

"Casemiro is the one player who doesn’t shy away from the pressure; he can handle the pressure. "People can get upset with him or the media, and the news can try and punch him down, but he’s always the same guy and will always try to play the way that he can play. You saw him score two goals [against Leicester City], the second goal that he scored he was the one that won the header and he still had the desire to get the next ball. "I think things are getting better for him. Every time a season is done, you hear that Casemiro has to leave United, that he has done, has to go to Saudi Arabia or back to Brazil, but he can still play. He can still offer more to United."

While reports emerged in September that Casemiro was 'expected' to leave United in 2025, a recent up turn in form and the arrival of Amorim could change this.

Meanwhile, another big-money addition in 2022, Antony, who arrived for £85 million, has faced similar criticism to his compatriot, and has managed just one league minute this season. Kleberson felt similarly optimistic about the former Ajax man:

"I know Antony has struggled to get the best out of himself at United, it has been very up and down, but I believe that with a new manager a lot of things can change for players, and a new manager could give him great confidence. "He’s a really good player, but just struggled to get to his best on the field. I believe that the right manager can get the best out of him, and I believe that he can have a good future at United."

With the pair dubbed 'two of the worst signings in United's history' by Gary Neville, any sort of resurgaence for either would be much welcomed at Old Trafford.

Casemiro and Antony's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Stat Casemiro Antony Appearances 25 29 Goals 1 1 Shots Per 90 1.77 2.92 Progressive Passes Per 90 5.09 4.35 Key Passes Per 90 0.73 1.5

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 07/11/2024