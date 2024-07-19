Highlights Chelsea could turn to three former stars to bolster their current squad this transfer window.

Enzo Maresca could add Marc Guehi or Fikayo Tomori to his backline.

Dominic Solanke could be a centre-forward option to bring back to Stamford Bridge.

With focus returning to the club scene after this summer's dramatic Euros in Germany, Chelsea will no doubt be wanting to reinforce and refresh their ranks as they look to transition under new boss Enzo Maresca and achieve better than last term's sixth place finish in the Premier League.

While the transfer wish list may be typically long and winding, here's a look at three former Chelsea men the Blues should try and re-sign before the 2024-25 Premier League season beginning, including Euro 2024 England star Marc Guehi and Bournemouth's main man, Dominic Solanke.

Marc Guehi

Current club: Crystal Palace

One of England's most promising players at this summer's agonising European Championships, Marc Guehi starts the trend for this article's trio as a player of fine capacity who came through the Cobham ranks, yet never truly made it into the first team.

Guehi, made his senior Chelsea debut in 2019 before spending a season and a half on loan at Swansea City. As his fundamentals of great strength, agility and positioning grew exponentially around this time in the Football League, Crystal Palace were impressed enough to shell out a five-year contract for a reported fee of £18 million, making him the club's third-most expensive signing of all-time.

With a coolness and maturity beyond his 24 years, Guehi started all but one of England’s seven matches at Euro 2024 and was one of his team’s best players throughout the tournament.

Those displays have piqued the interest of a number of clubs, The Express reports, with his current employers reported to be demanding as much as £70 million in exchange for the 24-year-old. However, despite his expense, Chelsea might decide that fee is a price worth paying for a player at the top of his game with proven pedigree in the Premier League. That said, Chelsea will have to negotiate the heavy competition from Liverpool and Arsenal to name just two.

Marc Guehi's Career Since Chelsea Departure Departed 2021 Club(s) Crystal Palace All-Comp Appearances 111 All-Comp Goals 5 All-Comp Assists 2 Market Value £38 million

Fikayo Tomori

Current club: AC Milan

Another defender, this time two years Guehi's senior, Fikayo Tomori may be another option Chelsea look at to sure up their back line. Tomori was part of the Chelsea youth side which recorded back-to-back triumphs in both the UEFA Youth League and the FA Youth Cup in 2015 and 2016, yet found first team opportunities limited in his senior career at Stamford Bridge.

Several loans to Brighton, Hull, and AC Milan ended with the latter taking the commanding centre-back on permanently, and since then, he's seemingly not looked back. Gifted with great aerial ability, as well as the use of both feet, Tomori proved he's a fast learner and a true team-player - especially as his time in Milan has shown his commitment to learn the language but also the style of play the Rossoneri fans adore.

This relationship culminated in 2021-22's Scudetto victory where the defender was one of a number of consistently excellent performers. While Chelsea will always have that link to their old defender, it would be a push to uproot the centre-back they borderline neglected several years ago. At San Siro, there's a feeling of solace for Tomori, who recently went viral for laughing at a Milan fan's swearing toward former England manager, Gareth Southgate - another manager who seemingly forgot the defender existed. There are very few reports linking Tomori to Chelsea, and perhaps that's for the better.

Fikayo Tomori's Career Since Chelsea Departure Departed 2021 Club(s) AC Milan All-Comp Appearances 142 All-Comp Goals 7 All-Comp Assists 1 Market Value £33 million

Dominic Solanke

Current club: Bournemouth

Link-wise, the most concrete of all the mentioned players, Dominic Solanke has been linked with a Chelsea return on and off since his resurgence of form in 2021-22. Things didn't quite go to plan for the striker at Anfield but, at Bournemouth, he reignited the form that fans and coaches of Vitesse and Chelsea's youth saw in their respective academy and loan performances.

Solanke possesses debatably all the traits that a stereotypical target man should have, while blending these seamlessly with a deft touch, great agility and alarming pace. He's a veritable beacon up top, has proven himself back in the Premier League after a time away, and would now bolster most lineups in the upper reaches of the league.

How likely is a move though? A month ago, GIVEMESPORT provided exclusive insight from valued sources, stating that the striker would be interested in a return to his old club after the Blues put his name on their transfer shortlist as a ‘serious option’. While no formal bid has been placed, the interest rises - and Chelsea will have to compete with alternative suitors, with Arsenal believed to be monitoring the situation.

Last season, an in-form Solanke scored 19 goals and registered three assists in 38 Premier League outings, yet was snubbed for this summer's Euros. Perhaps a transfer away from the south coast might help the striker's cause, yet the England set-up has of course been rocked by the news of Gareth Southgate's resignation.

Dominic Solanke's Career Since Chelsea Departure Departed 2017 Club(s) Liverpool, Bournemouth All-Comp Appearances 243 All-Comp Goals 78 All-Comp Assists 32 Market Value £32 million

Transfer Stats retrieved from FootballTransfers, match stats retrieved and tallied from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16/07/24.