Transitioning from being a football player to a football manager isn't easy. Some of the best players in the world struggle when they try their hand at coaching a team and success is never guaranteed. Sure, there are some examples where figures like Pep Guardiola shined both on the pitch and then in the dugout, but there are just as many instances where stars such as Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney struggled with a managerial career.

Some ex-professionals are simply offered high-profile jobs as a result of the reputation they built as a player. Others are forced to start off small and attempt to scratch and claw their way to the top of football despite the success they had on the pitch. While he spent many years playing in the Premier League for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City, Robbie Savage is currently managing Macclesfield FC in the Northern Premier Division.

Another individual who had tremendous success as a player in the top flight of English football, but is plying his trade far lower on the pyramid as a manager, is Kevin Phillips. The former forward shone during his time on the grass, but these days, he's forging a career several steps below in the coach's hotseat.

Kevin Phillips Recently Joined AFC Fylde

He's taking charge of the National League side

Seemingly out of nowhere, National League side AFC Fylde announced the appointment of Phillips as the club's first-team manager this week. The team, who were promoted to the division in 2023, are currently sitting in 21st position, just two places above the relegation zone. So far this campaign, they've picked up just 12 points in their opening 13 matches, winning just three times in the league.

It's not been a promising start to the season and with just four points separating them with Wealdstone in 23rd, Fylde have decided to act quickly and switch things up in the dugout. This has led them to Phillips. Whether he's the man capable of keeping them up or not remains to be seen, but it won't be his first managerial gig.

Phillips Has Already Coached Two Teams

He started off in the Northern Premier Division

While the Fylde appointment will come as a shock to many, it isn't Phillips' first job as a football manager. In fact, he got his start with South Shields in the Northern Premier Division back in 2022. Having led the team to a second-placed finish in his first year in charge, he eventually guided them to promotion a season later. Despite taking them to the National League North, he departed the club by mutual consent not long afterwards.

He then went on to take charge of Hartlepool in January 2024, but the move was an ill-fated one. Despite winning seven of his 16 matches in charge of the National League side, he was let go at the end of the 2023/24 campaign once his short-term contract expired. He was swiftly replaced by former Woking boss Darren Sarll.

Before becoming a manager, Phillips had experience working as a coach for Leicester City, Derby County and Stoke City. It all pales in comparison to his legacy as a player, though.

Phillips Had a Solid Career in the Premier League

He once finished as the division's top scorer

Younger fans might not be aware of it now, but make no mistake about it, Phillips was a lethal finisher during his playing career. His move to Sunderland in 1997 really lit a fire under the forward and after an incredible pair of seasons in the Championship, he earned promotion with the Black Cats to the Premier League in 1999 and continued his scintillating form there.

In his first campaign in the top flight, the Englishman finished as the top scorer, with an outstanding 30 goals throughout the year. Only eight players have scored more times in a single Premier League season than he did that campaign and he was rightfully named Player of the Season as a result.

Related 15 Players With Most Goals Scored in a Premier League Season (Ranked) Look into all the stats around what player and what club has scored the most goals in one Premier League season.

That was as good as it got in the top flight, but Phillips still had several impressive seasons with plenty of goals scored throughout. Despite his sublime club form in the early 2000s, the former Southampton man never managed to get on the scoresheet for his country, even with eight caps under his belt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin Phillips scored 249 goals in 597 games during his career

By the time he called it a day on his career, Phillips had played for the likes of Watford, Sunderland, the Saints, Birmingham City, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa. Not a bad resume at all.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 08/10/2024