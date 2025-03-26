Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg, who officiated 291 times in the top flight in a 13-year period between 2004 and 2017, has suggested two rules changes that could drastically change the way that football is played.

Before turning his hand to being a regular columnist for Mail Online and, albeit on a temporary basis, working for Nottingham Forest as a Referee Analyst, Clattenburg was one of the most well-respected officials in England and beyond.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mark Clattenburg, upon joining Nottingham Forest, became the first Referee Analyst in the 33-year history of the Premier League.

He hung up the whistle in 2017 – and has since been very vocal about the current state of officiating in England. Recently, he joined Paul Scholes and Jamie Carragher on The Overlap to discuss what changes he would make to officiating.

He insisted that he likes the idea of a corner being given if a goalkeeper holds the ball longer than eight seconds as a means of stamping down on the prospect of time-wasting, which aligns with the two rules he would like to see implemented.