TNT Sports pundits Owen Hargreaves and Robbie Savage have delivered a scathing criticism of Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim's start at the club, less than three months into his tenure. The Red Devils qualified for the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday night after defeating Romanian giants FCSB.

The victory continued Amorim's 100% record in Europe with his new club, but his fortunes have been in stark contrast domestically, with United still languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, having suffered six defeats already under the new regime. And while things appear to be turning the corner, Savage and Hargreaves didn't hold back in their harsh review of the Portuguese manager.

Hargreaves and Savage Rate United Under Amorim

The Welshman gave the Red Devils a 3/10 rating

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, as per the Daily Mail, Savage and Hargreaves were asked by presenter Jules Breach how they would score Amorim's reign thus far. The former England international, who played for the Old Trafford outfit between 2007-2011, claimed that the maximum rating he could give was four out of 10.

Savage's response was even more critical, despite recognising some impressive results against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal:

"The big games... [against] City, done well, [against] Arsenal done well. I'll say three."

The coverage would then cut to a separate studio, where former Chelsea star Joe Cole appeared shocked by the ratings as United continue to adjust to life under a new system.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amorim and Sir Alex Ferguson are the only two managers in Manchester United history to have won their opening four games in European competitions.

Speaking after the victory in Bucharest, Amorim gave special praise to Kobbie Mainoo after the youngster impressed in a more advanced role.

"The Kobbie position today, we need time to understand the players, he was struggling a lot defending as a midfielder," the 40-year-old stated.

"Now more as a ten you can feel that he was so free, playing the ball near the box is really good, the small connections. We need time to work with the players and understand the best positions for them."