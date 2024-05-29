Highlights Tony Jefferson overcame adversity as an undrafted player and became a solid safety for the Cardinals and Ravens.

Jefferson retired after the 2022 season but is now attempting a comeback, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The veteran safety reportedly has been working out and is in shape as he hopes to sign with a team before the 2024 season.

Tony Jefferson had to overcome adversity from the very start of his NFL career.

The safety never heard his name get called during the 2013 NFL Draft. He had to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent the first four years of his career, and developed into a very solid safety.

Jefferson signed a four-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens before the 2017 season, and during his time there he continued to play at a high level as a cornerstone of the Ravens' dominant defense.

However, a combination of several things made it hard for Jefferson to continue his playing career. He ended up retiring after the 2022 season, and spent a year off the field, indicating that he would join Baltimore's scouting team.

It seems he's changed his mind though, according to Jordan Schultz, who reported Tuesday that the veteran safety is going to attempt a comeback. Schultz stated that Jefferson will begin reaching out to teams about a job in the near future.

Jefferson is a little over 30 now, but a year spent off the field could have done some good things for his body. Schultz reports that Jefferson has been training and staying in shape over the course of his brief retirement, so he could be in a good spot to help whichever team with whom he ends up latching on.

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jefferson's career started with the Cardinals, where he made a name for himself as a quality safety for the team, despite joining as an undrafted free agent. He was a true, quality in-the-box run support safety for Arizona, notching an impressive 96 tackles during the 2016 season.

Tony Jefferson's Career Statistics Stat Category Production Games Played 113 Interceptions 4 Passes Defended 24 Forced Fumbles 8 Fumble Recoveries 4 Sacks 9.5 Total Tackles 492 Tackles for Loss 34

After that year, his impressive performance landed him a four-year deal with the Ravens. He continued to play well there, making tackles consistently, whether in the second-level to cut down big plays or in the backfield for a TFL, and policing the middle of the field in the passing game as well.

Jefferson unfortunately tore his ACL towards the beginning of the 2019 season, and he ended up missing the rest of that year, which unfortunately ended his tenure with the organization, as he was released during the following offseason.

After spending a year away from the sport, he returned to the game with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2021 season, but injuries thwarted him again, and he was released in December after just two appearances. He went on to finish the year with a return to Baltimore, where he played in another four games, notching a sack and a TFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tony Jefferson was at one point the premier in-the-box safety in the NFL just before Jamal Adams claimed that throne. During his prime years from 2016-2018, no defensive back had more TFL's than his 26, which were 30 percent more than the next best guy. (Harrison Smith, 20)

Jefferson played the 2022 season with the New York Giants, appearing in nine games. After that year wrapped up, Jefferson announced that he was retiring, and went on to spend the 2023 season with the Ravens organization as a scouting intern.

Now, he's ready to make his NFL comeback as a player. A year off the field was likely needed for the oft-injured veteran.

While he'll be 32 at the beginning of the 2024 season, he's shown he can still play at a high level when healthy. As a veteran, he could be a nice addition for any team with a young defensive backs corps that could use a little bit of leadership and direction.

Source: Jordan Schultz

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.