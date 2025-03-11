Manchester United picked up a point in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League over the weekend. One of the key talking points from the game was the placement of the wall when Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring.

It has since emerged that referee Antony Taylor set the players in the wall back 11.2 yards from the ball, instead of the usual ten. As such, there was just enough space for the Man Utd goalscorer to lift his free-kick high enough over the Arsenal men and into the back of the net.

Even midfielder Christian Eriksen couldn't help but remark on the referee's error, noting how his teammates immediately recognised how they could take advantage of it.

On Monday after the event, Sky Sports' Ref Watch was doing its usual dissection of key officiating moments from the weekend and this controversial incident at Old Trafford was understandably brought up. However, former referee Dermot Gallagher's take on things has caused a real stir online.

Dermot Gallagher's Fakes Walking 10 Yards

Was trying to make a point after Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal

In a video which was posted to the Sky Sports Premier League page on X, but has now been deleted, Gallagher was asked to measure out ten yards – presumably to give viewers an idea about how easy a true professional should be able to do the task.

However, eagle-eyed viewers quickly spotted that there was a black mark placed on the studio floor in advance of the act, showing Gallagher exactly where to stop. The whole studio then remarks at the brilliant job the former referee has done, with pundit Sue Smith saying: "I'll tell you what, that is spot on!"

With the whole situation so obviously a sham, fans online were unsurprisingly critical – which is likely why the video was quickly taken down – although the video is still available on Sky Sports' official website.

Related Casemiro and Zirkzee Hailed For Role in Bruno Fernandes’ Free-Kick vs Arsenal Bruno fernandes' superb free-kick against Arsenal looked like a moment of indvidual brilliance, but analysis suggests it was a cleevr team effort.

Gallagher Explains Why Taylor Was Allowed to Set Wall To 11.2 Yards

"The law says minimum of 10 yards"

Although Gallagher and the whole show were criticised for the facade, the former referee was at least able to offer some interesting insight on the incident. Indeed, he revealed the 'law says minimum of 10 yards' – so Taylor was allowed to push the wall back a yard or so further, as he did. He explained:

"The referee felt it was 10 yards and in fairness to him, the law says minimum of 10 yards. It doesn't say they can't go back 11. "He may have factored in that when a free-kick is taken, the wall moves forward anyhow so by the time the free kick is taken, it's closer to 10."

He added: "I'm not sure the calibration [of the measurement] is right anyhow, but Anthony Taylor will have his system of measuring 10 yards.

"The pitch is cut in six-yard sections and looking at the pictures, it doesn't look to be much off 10 yards when you see it. There are guides for referees to help them."​​​​​​​