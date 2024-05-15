Highlights Sean Payton is set to return to the Superdome for the first time since being traded to the Denver Broncos

The current Saints coaching staff is made up of many members of Payton's former assistants, including head coach Dennis Allen.

Despite similar 2023 records, the Saints are the early favorite in the matchup.

Sean Payton started his NFL head coaching career back in 2006 when he was hired as the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys to become the top man in charge of the New Orleans Saints. The pairing was quite fruitful, as the coach spent 16 seasons with the organization, winning a franchise-best 152 games, the franchise's only Super Bowl title, and much more.

Following a one-year hiatus from the NFL, Payton started interviewing for gigs around the league. After accepting the job with Denver, the team dealt a 2023 first round pick and 2024 second round pick to New Orleans to bring the legendary coach to 'Mile High City'.

Now, after two seasons away as head coach, the 60-year-old will return with his new Denver Broncos team to face off against the Saints in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football.

The midseason contest will bring plenty of intrigue and importance from both sides. For Payton, it will be a chance to score a victory on the road against his former employer. For New Orleans, it will give current head coach Dennis Allen an opportunity to beat out his old superior.

A Closer Look at Payton's Return to New Orleans

Previewing Saints vs. Broncos

Since taking on his new head coaching gig in Denver, Payton went 8-9 in his first year with the organization. The team had their ups and downs in 2023, including a five-game win streak around the middle of the season. But after parting ways with Russell Wilson in the offseason, things are bound to look different in 2024.

Bo Nix will likely be under center by this point in the season for the Broncos, as the rookie quarterback is expected to compete for the starting job with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. However, even if he loses the job, neither veteran is likely to hold down the position for long if they struggle to produce. The Pinson, Alabama native grew up just five hours away from New Orleans.

Broncos and Saints 2023 Team Rankings Category Broncos Saints Points per game 19th 9th Points allowed per game 18th 8th Rush yards per game 27th 21st Pass yards per game 24th 13th

On the opposite sideline, the Saints have plenty of players on the roster who were with the organization in 2021 when Payton was in charge. The chance to compete against their former head coach will likely be a great motivator for a team with plenty of talent.

Additionally, many members of the current New Orleans coaching staff worked under him for a large part of his 16-year tenure with the team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Broncos hold a 9-3 edge in all-time matchups against the Saints, with the Saints winning their last matchup 31-3 in the 2020 season, guided by Sean Payton.

Despite the teams having similar records in 2023, the Saints are likely the early favorite to win the contest. Denver has lost key talent, as the organization appears to be using 2024 as a rebuilding year, while the Saints have continued to try and contend as much as possible year in and year out.

With the game set for a Thursday Night, it could be one of the more intriguing early-week games of the season. The contest will be broadcast on Amazon Prime and is set to kickoff around 8 PM EST.

