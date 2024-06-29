Highlights Ryan Clark pitches the Pittsburgh Steelers to Brandon Aiyuk on his podcast, The Pivot.

Aiyuk considers the Steelers and Washington Commanders as potential destinations.

The Steelers believe in George Pickens' potential, but Aiyuk could become their best wide receiver if traded.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and current ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark was attempting to recruit San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers when he had him on as a guest for his podcast, The Pivot.

Aiyuk is currently in a contract dispute with the San Francisco 49ers. He discussed teams he could see himself in 2024 if he were to leave San Francisco. Aiyuk named Clark's former team the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Commanders.

Clark’s Pittsburgh Pitch

The former Steelers star attempted to persuade Aiyuk to Pittsburgh during the podcast episode

After Aiyuk named the Steelers as a team he could see himself on, Clark, visibly excited about the potential for the Steelers, began pitching the team to the star wide receiver to pair himself with George Pickens.

“They ain't got nobody but George Pickens; we got two new quarterbacks, we got a new offensive coordinator; I mean, you don't want to go to Washington anyway.” Clark said, "In Pittsburgh, you’ll be a god.”

Clark makes a great point that the Steelers have a completely revamped offense, and the offense could quickly revolve around Aiyuk. Pittsburgh is almost the opposite of the scenario Aiyuk sees himself in San Francisco, as they have so many stars that he cannot get the ball as much as he wants and be the leader he desires to be.

Clark continued to hype up the young Steelers' offense during his pitches:

“If Brandon goes to Pittsburgh, you've got George Pickens, BA, right, Najee [Harris], and Jaylen [Warren] in the backfield, [Pat] Friermuth, Darnell Washington, nothing but dogs up front.”

Aiyuk seemingly agreed with Clark's comments but was clear that he still sees himself most likely playing for the 49ers next season.

The Steelers Faith In Pickens

Pickens is believed to have a breakout season by Steelers coaches.

Aiyuk could immediately become Pittsburgh's best wide receiver if he were to be traded to the Steelers this season. However, the Steelers have made it clear that they see Pickens becoming their wide receiver this upcoming season.

Steelers wide receiver coach Zach Azzani spoke recently about the potential that Pickens has in the league:

"He's just got to got to pick it up and take the cheese, do the things we asked him to do and he can do anything he wants. He's that talented. I think you guys all know that Ray Charles can see that. You don't need to be a coach. So we know that's out there for him if he wants it. Now, he's just got to keep stacking the days and that's my job, too."

Pickens led the league in yards per reception last season (18.1), just above Aiyuk (17.9), who ranked second. If paired, the duo could quickly become one of the most dangerous in the NFL. The 49ers and Aiyuk are still in negotiations, and there have been no talks of a trade request, but time will tell if both sides can agree on a deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Pittsburgh Steelers ranked 25th in the NFL in passing offense, averaging 186.1 yards per game, while the 49ers ranked 4th, averaging 257.9 yards per game.

