Le'Veon Bell hasn't graced the NFL gridiron in over two years, but that doesn't mean he's no longer making waves in the professional sports' sphere.

On Saturday night, Bell participated in his fourth career boxing match and defeated Canadian influencer Tristan Hamm by unanimous decision in the quarterfinals of Misfits Boxing's Cruiserweight Title Tournament. Bell lost only three of the combined 15 rounds on the judges' scorecards (49-45, 48-46, 50-44), propelling himself to victory behind a knockdown of Hamm in round two.

Hamm landed a left-handed swing on Bell in the match's opening minutes, making the three-time All-Pro stumble some. But Hamm failed to take advantage, reportedly talking trash to Bell afterward instead of continuing to pile on the punches. Bell quickly recovered from the blow and then dominated a clearly-tiring Hamm through the remainder of the match.

At the conclusion of the fight, Bell spoke highly of his opponent -- calling Hamm a "f***ing warrior" -- and offered an assessment of where he believes his boxing career is headed. Unsurprisingly, he sees big things in his future.

Today was another learning curve... there’s no ceiling for me, I’m just going to keep getting better. I feel like I just fought the best guy in the tournament other than myself. If you win, you’re going to have to see me.

Bell is now 2-1 as a professional boxer, with wins against Hamm and JMX -- a British YouTuber -- and a loss to former MMA star Uriah Hall. In September 2022, Bell beat fellow tailback Adrian Peterson via fifth-round knockout in an exhibition bout, kickstarting his second life in pro sports. He will face the winner of the Jake Cornish-Mike Edwards bout in the tournament semifinals.

Bell Hasn't Given Up On An NFL Return

There's only one franchise he wants to play for if he comes back

During his five-year tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell was possibly the best running back in the NFL. From 2013-17, he, Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown formed the "Killer B's" trio, carrying Pittsburgh to three AFC North titles while rewriting the Steelers' entire offensive record book.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per StatMuse, four of the six highest-yardage seasons in Steelers' franchise history came in the "Killer B's" Era. The 2014 campaign, where Bell posted 2,215 yards from scrimmage, ranks first all-time (6,577). 2015 slots third, while 2017 sits in fifth place and 2016 holds sixth place.

Unlike Brown, who accompanied his former teammate on his Saturday night walk to the ring, Bell has not ever claimed to retire from professional football. Back in February, he actually took to Snapchat and announced an intention to play in the league once again, but implied he'd only suit up for the Steelers. The dynamic duo's entrance to the fight (seen below) seemingly supports Bell's assertion.

For now, Pittsburgh's backfield appears to be in good hands with Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson, eliminating any need for their former star. In the meantime, the 32-year-old Bell will look to keep using his fists to smash opponents into the mat and capture a championship on his own.

Sources: Bleacher Report/MMA Fighting

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.