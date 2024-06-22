Highlights Julian Edelman criticizes Aaron Rodgers' absence from Jets' mandatory minicamp, calling it a "bad look."

The Jets took a gamble with their offseason moves and could face a potential tragedy if they don't perform well in 2024.

Rodgers' absence could potentially become a major distraction for the team if they start the season poorly.

The NFL media predictably exploded for a few days when Aaron Rodgers skipped the New York Jets mandatory minicamp. However, former Super Bowl MVP and New England Patriots' Julian Edelman actually agreed with the conventional uproar on the Colin Cowherd show:

“I think it’s a bad look for your leader, for whatever reason, to go and miss [a mandatory minicamp]. I was with Tom Brady in his 25th year or 23rd year, and he started missing OTAs here and there, but he never missed a mandatory minicamp. I just thought it was a bad look.”

It didn’t help matters that head coach Robert Saleh characterized his absence as “unexcused” despite maintaining he’s on the same page with his polarizing quarterback. Here’s what else Edelman had to say and what this offseason drama could mean for the Jets in 2024.

Rodgers’ Absence Harbinger of Drama to Come or No Big Deal?

Get your popcorn ready or tissues if you’re a Jets’ fan

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

In the frenzied New York market, there is only one of two ways this can go. Either their multitude of offseason gambles pay off (cut to Jets fans laugh-crying), or it all falls apart in predictably sad Jets fashion. Even if they just go 8-9, the NYC media will make it out as a Greek tragedy anyway.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Rodgers played four snaps in 2023 before blowing out his Achilles.

So if you’re Rodgers, you can perfectly toe the line, show up to every meeting 5-minutes early, and still get crushed if they don’t at least make the playoffs. The other option is to just do whatever you want. What did you think he was going to choose?

Importantly, this is in no way a defense of Rodgers. Edelman rightly points out his teammates must be thinking:

“I’m a big Aaron Rodgers fan, but if I was in that locker room, and Aaron Rodgers wasn’t there for three days on the mandatory minicamp, having played four snaps off of an injury when we have two new receivers, a bunch of new linemen that we added to the team, with a CBA that doesn’t allow us to practice a lot, I guarantee there’s four or five guys — six, seven, eight, nine guys in that locker room — sitting there like, ‘Where’s he at?’”

Most likely, if we dare conjecture the thinking of Mr. I Coulda Been VP, he presumed showing up to voluntary OTAs would cover him. He also stayed in communication with Saleh but the “optics” as they say, don’t look good. As the head coach tried to explain:

“Aaron and I spoke before OTAs [organized team activities] started. He’s been very good in communication – he’s been here the entire time. It’s unexcused but he had an event that was very important to him which he communicated.”

That “event”, according to a close source of Cowherd, was vacation. If that’s true, you probably should have just waited three more days for your Euro trip. It makes Saleh look bad that he’s bailing, and it just gives the media ammunition come fall, as Edelman pointed out:

“God forbid the New York Jets start 1-3 at the beginning of the season, which they start with the Niners, Tennessee, Patriots and someone else regardless (Broncos). We all know the Patriots are no good, but that defense is still the same defense, and that’s who Aaron goes against. If they go 1-3, this is going to be such a big distraction for that locker room. Because everyone is going to be talking about it.”

Ultimately, this is the deal the Jets made with the devil. Whether it blows up like a potential Rodgers vice presidential run or he becomes the second coming of Joe Namath, it should be fun for the rest of us.

