In today's NFL, the two most important positions are quarterback—and the guy that hunts the quarterback, the pass rusher. That's why for the last five straight NFL drafts, the top two picks have all been QBs or pass rushers. In 2019, the Arizona Cardinals predictably took Heisman winner Kyler Murray with the top pick, and with the second selection, the struggling San Francisco 49ers took a legacy defensive end, Nick Bosa.

Bosa's older brother, Joey, had been taken third overall a few years earlier, and NFL scouts were expecting Nick to not only match his brother's production, but exceed it. Luckily for Nick and the 49ers, the younger Bosa had been ready for his NFL opportunity for quite some time.

Bosa burst onto the NFL scene

When Joey entered the NFL, he won Defensive Rookie of the Year. When Nick joined the league, he not only won Defensive Rookie of the Year, he also earned the rare distinction of a Pro Bowl nod in his first year. In that campaign, Bosa put up nine sacks and 16 tackles for loss, the latter of which led the 49ers.

Unfortunately, his rocket ship to the top of the NFL hit a snag in year two as a torn ACL in the second game caused him to miss basically the remainder of the campaign. Bosa didn't fret, however, instead getting on with his recovery and coming back better than ever in 2021, when he put up 15.5 sacks and a league-leading 21 tackles for loss.

Bosa has been ready for the NFL since he was a kid

One person who has intimate knowledge of Bosa's rookie campaign is three-time All-Pro tackle Joe Staley, who was in the last of his 13 years in the NFL when Bosa was drafted to his 49ers in 2019. Staley was so good during his time patrolling the edges of San Francisco's offensive line that he was named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team.

Staley and Bosa only played together for one year, but that was more than enough time for Staley to get a handle on what kind of person and player Bosa is, especially considering they matched up often in practice. To Staley, it's a combination of Bosa's confidence, self-awareness, and god-given talent that made him such a ready-made pro coming out of Ohio State:

Nick has been ready to play in the NFL since he was 10 years old. You know, with his family's history with his older brother Joey, and his dad. So he knew exactly who he was and what he was going to do once he got here. Incredibly strong, talented, and also a really great technician. And he's just flat out better than people. You know, he's just one of those rare athletes in the NFL that is just on a different level.

Seemingly slow 2023 start for Bosa is not what it seems

After his second Pro Bowl season in 2021, Bosa really blossomed in his fourth year in 2022. Bosa was an absolute force of nature coming off the edge of that talented 49ers defensive line, racking up 18.5 sacks to lead the league and earn Defensive Player of the Year honors.

If you take a look at the shrugging Bosa, you can tell why he's had so much success in the NFL. It seems like there isn't an ounce of fat on the guy. At 6'4", 266 pounds, he runs a 4.79 40-yard dash, so he's built just like many of the great pass rushers before him that combined power and speed to torture opposing offensive linemen.

Through the first six games of the 2023 season, many would look at Bosa's performance and say that he's underperforming, but a closer look at the numbers and the film would tell a different story. While he is on pace for his lowest sack total as a pro with just 2.5 through six contests, he's been putting in work in every way except for that one glittery stat.

While his sack total has diminished, Bosa has been no less a menace in the opposition's backfield. He's got a 21 percent pass rush win rate, which is good for 15th in the league, and identical to current sack league leader T.J. Watt's win rate. He has also been doing a job in the run game, with a team-leading five tackles for loss.

But the stat that illustrates his continued level of elite play is his number of QB hits: 16. That's nine more than any of San Francisco's many other talented defensive lineman, not to mention it's a league-leading figure. Bosa has been getting there just a fraction too late very often this season, but considering his pedigree and work ethic, it won't be long before he starts arriving in the pocket on time again.

Nick Bosa Season Rankings Year Sacks TFL QB Hits 2019 9.0 (T-22nd) 16 (T-5th) 25 (T-8th) 2021 15.5 (4th) 21 (T-1st) 32 (3rd) 2022 18.5 (1st) 19 (T-2nd) 48 (1st)

