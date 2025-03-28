Summary A huge name from the Attitude Era is being considered for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025, alongside other wrestling legends.

This man's wrestling legacy includes winning titles and feuding with top stars during the Attitude Era.

Despite success in UFC and TNA, his impact on WWE and wrestling as a whole solidifies his Hall of Fame candidacy.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony for 2025 is edging closer, and there are still places left for allocation. This year's event will take place live on Peacock and WWE's social media channels. The 14-time Champion Triple H, Michelle McCool, a two-time Divas Champion and the 1994 Royal Rumble winner Lex Luger will be inducted this year. All of them will be leaving their mark on the sport of wrestling for eternity.

That being said, some spaces are still left in this year's class. The former WWE Tag Team Champions The Natural Disasters, the team of Typhoon and Earthquake, were recently added.

Related Every Wrestler in the WWE Hall of Fame 2025 So Far These WWE icons will be honoured during WrestleMania 41 weekend for their many accolades in wrestling. Here are all of the inductees so far.

Ken Shamrock could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

There are a lot of names that have been mentioned as of late. But Ken Shamrock, who was active in WWE from 1997 to 1999, is the latest person who could make his way into the elusive circle.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while not confirmed yet, Dave Meltzer reported that Shamrock's name is being "bandied about" for a possible inclusion in this year's Hall of Fame class alongside Triple H and co.

As had been reported a few weeks ago, Earthquake John Tenta and Fred “Typhoon/Tugboat” Ottman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at the 4/18 ceremony in Las Vegas at the Fontainebleau Hotel. While not yet announced, Ken Shamrock’s name has been bandied about as well. - Dave Meltzer

Shamrock is already an inductee in both the UFC and TNA Hall of Fame, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson inducting him into the latter back in 2020.

Known as 'The World's Most Dangerous Man,' Shamrock was a star back in the Attitude Era. He won the Intercontinental Championship in 1998 after turning heel and beat X-Pac in the final of an eight-man tournament for the vacant title. He also won the Tag Team Championship with Big Boss Man and was the King of the Ring in 1998. Shamrock previously stated on Chris Van Vliet's Podcast that it would be 'icing on the cake' if he received a call from WWE regarding his induction, but remained humble at the time by saying he wouldn't lose sleep over it.

Ken Shamrock's Legacy in Wrestling

While Shamrock had a successful career outside of wrestling in UFC, the Reno-born Superstar left a significant mark on the spot for all the right reasons. He played a huge part in the build-up of The Rock during the early stages of the Attitude Era, and received one of the most brutal chair shots in WWE history from The People's Champion.

Shamrock also feuded with the likes of Chris Jericho and the Undertaker. While Bret Hart previously admitted Shamrock was often betrayed by Triple H, there is no doubting the lasting legacy that Shamrock left on combat sports as a whole, let alone WWE, TNA and wrestling.