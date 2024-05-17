Highlights One of the most significant boxing matches of the modern era takes place Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fight for all the major heavyweight championships.

The bout is so big that even prominent people from UFC are talking about it, and offering predictions.

Ahead of the huge undisputed heavyweight title fight tomorrow between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia, UFC legends Michael Bisping and Alexander Volkanovski have given their predictions on who they think will win and how the fight will go.

Michael Bisping Predicts Fury vs Usyk

Bisping is backing the underdog, Usyk to win the fight

UFC Hall of Famer, commentator, and analyst, Michael Bisping, has provided his prediction for the Fury vs Usyk fight. Bisping went in-depth with his analysis across two videos uploaded to his YouTube channels.

Bisping is backing the Ukranian, Usyk, to give Fury the first loss of his professional boxing career to date. Bisping praised Fury's attributes and the advantages he is going to have over Usyk, but he is still backing Usyk to pick up the win as the underdog.

“Of course, the reach of Fury is going to be an issue and Tyson’s fast, he moves his head well and there’s a reason why he’s undefeated. Full respect to Tyson Fury, I just think that Usyk is going to get it done.”

Bisping said he is basing his prediction of an Usyk win mainly on his two victories over Anthony Joshua which happened in 2021 and 2022. The Brit also went on to draw comparison between Joshua and Fury, more specifically, the way in which each man got through their fight against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, and he believes that despite MMA and boxing math not usually being relevant, it is in this scenario. Bisping said, "We spoke about it the other day, MMA math and boxing math not stacking up, but I think it does a little bit."

In a separate video uploaded to his personal YouTube channel, Bisping went into detail on what Usyk needs to do to get the better of Fury.

“It’s the footwork, it’s the speed, it’s the angles, it’s the pressure on the inside and then being disciplined to be all the way out when he’s not. It’s also that fighting spirit, it’s that championship heart, it’s the people of Ukraine that has got to inspire and he’s going to walk into that ring feeling the pressure, but pressure makes diamonds.”

Bisping also believes that despite Fury having all the physical advantages such as height, weight, reach and size, Usyk is used to fighting bigger men and this will be nothing new for him.

Alexander Volkanovski Predicts Fury vs Usyk

Volk is backing Fury to win due to his size advantage

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, meanwhile, backs Tyson Fury to get his hand raised tomorrow against Oleksandr Usyk.

Like Bisping, Volk spoke about Usyk's unique style and footwork and how Fury, in the past revealed he struggled against smaller opponents.

"Usyk’s very unorthodox, he’s got his own unique style and he’s smaller, but he uses that so well against these bigger guys, his footwork is very, very slick. I do remember Tyson talking about one of his hardest fights and it was against someone smaller, and he said that he had big problems with him so that is a factor, but he is aware of that awkward style now.”

The size, reach and weight advantages of Fury has been a huge talking point going into this fight and despite Volkanovski rating Usyk highly, he believes the size of Fury is going to prove to be too much for the Ukranian.