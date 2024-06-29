Highlights UFC veteran James Vick was knocked out in brutal fashion on Friday night.

The American was floored by a perfectly-timed head kick by Rafael Alves.

Vick was taken straight to hospital after the bout.

At the start of a big weekend in the combat sports world, a pair of former UFC competitors met in the main event of Karate Combat 47, as lightweights James Vick and Rafael Alves faced off. The ending of the contest saw one of the most brutal knockouts of 2024 so far.

Vick went 9-5 across his 14-fight stint in the UFC, although he did close out his run with the world's leading MMA promotion with four straight defeats. One of those losses was a one-punch knockout at the hands of Justin Gaethje in 2019. However, for as vicious as that stoppage was, it was nothing compared to the fashion in which Vick was obliterated by Alves on Friday night.

Since departing the UFC five years ago, Vick has gone 3-4 across various martial arts disciplines, including boxing, MMA and karate. He now has a losing record in Karate Combat after getting separated from his senses with a brutal head kick from Alves.

Rafael Alves' KO of UFC veteran James Vick was one of the most violent ever

As you'll notice in the footage above, the Karate Combat arena is very different from the UFC's Octagon, with the action taking place inside a 6.5m x 6.5m square combat pit surrounded by 45° angled walls. These unique walls mean that it's impossible for competitors to gain an advantage by grabbing hold of the fence - as is often seen in the UFC. A Karate Combat bout consists of three rounds each lasting three minutes with of two additional rounds for championship fights.

However, the Alves vs Vick clash never made it the scheduled nine-minute distance, thanks to a picture-perfect left head kick from the Brazilian that left his opponent unconcious from the moment it landed. On their official Twitter account, Karate Combat called the knockout

The staggering finish quickly began to go viral on social media, prompting Karate Combat to release a statement after the event to update fans on Vick's condition, via the fighter's coach.

"He was responding before getting in the ambulance. He's at the hospital now and they're looking after him."

Karate Combat President Chokes Out Cornerman on a Wild Night In Orlando

It wasn't the only viral moment from the event either, as company president Asim Zaidi choked out a cornerman, who started a mid-pit brawl during the show. The melee occured after the decision for the Luis Melendez vs. Will Esparza was read out. A member of Esparza's team didn't take too kindly to the verdict, rushing into the centre of the pit as chaos reigned.

All eyes might be on Las Vegas this weekend for the UFC 303 pay-per-view. However, in terms of sheer madness, Karate Combat might be hard to top.