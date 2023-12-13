Highlights Draymond Green may face another suspension and fine for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the head during a game.

Former Warrior Nick Young blames both the Warriors and the NBA for acting as enablers of Green's continued poor behavior.

Young claims that Green tends to target European players and has a history of cheap shots.

Ever the lightning rod for controversy, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has once again found himself at the forefront of the NBA conversation.

Less than a month after incurring a five-game suspension for executing a chokehold on Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert, Green could be on the verge of yet another big suspension from the league office for striking Phoenix Suns big man Jusuf Nurkić in the head on Tuesday.

With just over eight minutes remaining during the third quarter of the contest, which the Suns went on to win 119-116, Green and Nurkić got tangled up during an inbounds play.

The action was then whistled dead when Green did a 360 spin and connected with the side of Nurkić's face with his hand. As a result, Nurkić collapsed to the ground, after which the incident was reviewed and Green was given a flagrant two foul and was subsequently ejected from the game.

Fast-forward to Wednesday and during an appearance on Fox Sports One's Undisputed, former Warriors guard Nick Young sounded off on the incident and his former teammate while speaking with host Skip Bayless. Not only that — he took aim at the Warriors and the league at large for fostering an environment where Green continues to become involved in physical altercations.

Young doesn't hold back in assessing Draymond's latest outburst

The two played together during the 2017-18 season

When asked by Bayless whether Green had gone over the line by striking Nurkić, Young — who last played for the Denver Nuggets during the 2018-19 campaign — didn't mince words in breaking down Green's actions. He wasn't shy about assigning some of the responsibility for those antics to other parties, either.

"Yeah, for sure. You only see stuff like this in UFC [...] Like I said, they let Draymond be Draymond for too long. He cussed out [Kevin Durant], he got into it with Jordan Poole. So, they helped create this."

Bayless then asked whether the "they" he was referring to was the league or the Warriors, which Young clarified, "Both, pretty much. You let him get away with so much, Draymond gonna continue to be Draymond. He ain't got that David West or [Andre] Iguodala [...] Now when you look down the line, down the bench, you don't really got nobody who can kind of control him."

Young didn't stop there. He had more to say about Green's tendencies and made a keen observation about the players who have been the objects of his ire recently:

"He's more of a cheap shot guy, but he tends to do that to a lot of Europeans. He messing with nothing but foreigners."

In addition to his run-ins with the French Gobert and the Bosnian Nurkić, Green famously stomped on the chest of Domantas Sabonis (who is of Lithuanian descent) during Game 2 of a first-round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Green was later fined and suspended for Game 3.

Nurkić speaks out on the incident with Green

He put up 17/13/7 in the Suns win over the Warriors

For his part, Nurkić was similarly unimpressed with Green in the immediate aftermath of the incident, saying this during his postgame presser, as relayed by BallIsLife on X:

"What’s going on with him, I don’t know. Personally, I feel like that brother needs help. And I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me. At the same time, ain't nothing to do with basketball, man. Like, I'm just out there trying to play basketball, and he's out there swinging."

Draymond Green Year-to-Year Statistics Points Rebounds Assists Player Efficiency Rating 2022-23 8.5 7.2 6.8 12.2 2023-24 9.7 5.5 5.8 15.0

His extracurricular activities notwithstanding, Green has enjoyed a relatively strong start to the season for the Warriors (who have struggled mightily in 2023-24 as a team). As of this writing, Green has appeared in 15 games for Steve Kerr's club, averaging 9.7 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per outing while shooting 49.0 percent from the floor overall and 42.9 percent from three-point range.

Golden State currently sits in the No. 11 spot in the Western Conference standings with a record of 10-13. They'll have an opportunity to snap a two-game skid against the L.A. Clippers on Thursday.