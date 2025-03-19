Summary Alberto Del Rio had a successful start in WWE, winning titles and even main evented WrestleMania.

Del Rio's WWE run declined due to inconsistent booking and diminished fan interest.

Del Rio faced a six-month suspension for his involvement in a fan incident during a match in Tijuana.

The WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. While it takes more than just the wrestling chops to become a main event star in the WWE, in-ring performance is still a huge factor in being given the proverbial brass ring.

Some wrestlers grab that ring and run away with it to the top. Others, however, fumble the opportunity and suffer a major downfall on their way out of the WWE. Unfortunately, the latter is the case for former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio.

Alberto Del Rio in the WWE

Del Rio is a four-time world champion

When Del Rio debuted in the WWE in 2010, there was a ton of hype surrounding the Mexican star. He was immediately put into marquee feuds against some of the company’s top superstars at the time. He quickly rose through the ranks thanks to his aristocratic heel persona, in-ring skills, and charisma.

Just seven months into his debut, Del Rio won the 2011 Royal Rumble Match. He challenged WWE Hall of Famer Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 27. Though he was unsuccessful, being featured in a world title match at the Grandest Stage of Them All showed just how highly the company viewed him.

He also won the 2011 Money In The Bank, where he later cashed in on CM Punk at SummerSlam to win the WWE Championship. Del Rio went on to become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, and a two-time WWE Champion.

Despite being at the top during his initial years in the company, his booking became inconsistent, and fans lost interest in his character. In 2014, he was released for allegedly slapping a WWE employee who made a racist remark.

After wrestling in various promotions, he returned to the company in 2015. However, he had a very lackluster second run in the WWE, where he was mostly featured in the League of Nations, a faction that didn’t gain much traction. Del Rio became frustrated with his creative direction and subsequently left in 2016.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alberto Del Rio is the only WWE superstar to win the Royal Rumble and Money In The Bank in the same calendar year. (2011)

Alberto Del Rio Suspended for Six Months

Del Rio was involved in a fan incident in Tijuana

Del Rio, known in the independent scene as Alberto El Patron, has been wrestling in various promotions since leaving WWE. He is currently signed with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, where is currently the AAA Mega Champion.

However, his time as champ might not last for long as the former WWE Champion has been hit with a six-month suspension from competing in Tijuana. Per TV Azteca, Del Rio was in a match against El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.

While the two were going at it, fans were reportedly throwing coins and beer at the former WWE Champion. Del Rio lost his cool and went into the stands. He reportedly threw a chair at the fans. Another fan retaliated by throwing a chair at the former WWE wrestler. A fight broke out, which resulted in an elderly woman getting injured. She was taken to a hospital due to her injuries. Here is a clip of the incident.

With Del Rio’s physical involvement, the Tijuana Commission has banned Del Rio from competing in Tijuana over the next 180 days. As of this writing, AAA has not decided on whether it will penalize the 47-year-old for his actions.