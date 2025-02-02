Summary Royal Rumble left the WWE Universe with numerous talking points.

Former WWE Champion left unhappy after alleged botched Rumble elimination.

Uncertainty as to whether the WWE Superstar's reaction is part of storyline or real frustration.

Following a successful night of action, the WWE closed its doors on their first PLE of the year. The Royal Rumble has left the WWE Universe with numerous talking points, from debatable endings to shocking returns. However, it appears one WWE Superstar has their own talking point, as a former WWE Champion is said to have 'stormed' out of the arena following a botched elimination in the Rumble.

The Royal Rumble is one of the most highly-anticipated PLE's on the WWE calendar. An event in which anything can happen and where unpredictability is the norm, the 2025 Rumble served up numerous talking points. From the returns of Trish Stratus and Alexa Bliss, to the victories of Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso, there was lots of excitement for the WWE Universe to revel in.

A night that will set the WWE on their way to WrestleMania, one WWE Superstar is rumoured to have not been too happy following the men's Rumble match. After nearly 30 minutes in the Rumble and no eliminations to his name, Drew McIntyre departed the match as he was eliminated by Damian Priest. An elimination that seemed nothing out of the ordinary, a report from PWInsider has revealed that a 'wrong' elimination led McIntyre to leave the arena during the show.

Drew McIntyre Left Unhappy Following Elimination

A mistake led the Scotsman to boiling point

The Scottish Psychopath is a wrestler who is very familiar with the Royal Rumble. Coming out victorious during 2020's edition of the show, McIntyre would go on to main event the pandemic edition of WrestleMania, defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event for his first WWE Championship.

More recently, McIntyre is coming off the back of a career year where the Scotsman produced his most inspired work. Hoping to bring this momentum with him into the Rumble; it wasn't to be. Entering at #17, McIntyre would be the 21st elimination of the match 26 minutes later. Being thrown out by Damian Priest, a report from PWInsider has revealed an interesting insight into how that elimination was received from the former Rumble winner.

"Something went wrong with Drew McIntyre's elimination from the Men's Rumble. When McIntyre returned to the back, he was 'screaming and cursing' that 'someone had to get their moves in' at the expense of a number of stories in the match. We are told McIntyre pretty loudly stormed out of the building and was gone well before the Rumble match ended."

McIntyre's WrestleMania Match

His elimination seemingly foreshadows a huge bout

With no details surrounding who McIntyre's anger was aimed at specifically, the WWE Universe remains torn whether this report could be a part of the Scotsman's next arc or if he truly is beginning to get frustrated at being overlooked.

With Priest eliminating McIntyre from the Rumble, it appears that could be the path that the WWE take on the Road to WrestleMania. Having fought at last year's Showcase of Immortals as Priest cashed-in on the newly-crowned McIntyre, this rendition will see the pair do battle without either party being injured beforehand.