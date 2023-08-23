Highlights Alexander Wolfe discusses his release from WWE in 2021 and expresses interest in a potential return under Triple H in the future.

A former WWE Superstar has opened up about his 2021 release and what it would take for him to make a return in the future under Triple H.

36-year-old Alexander Wolfe was a long-serving member of the NXT brand where he competed as a member of two big factions, Eric Young's "Sanity" and of course, Imperium, who are heavily featured on the main roster today, fronted by Gunther.

Wolfe is also a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion and once looked poised to become a big name in the WWE.

Why was Alexander Wolfe fired from the WWE in 2021?

Currently competing on the independent circuit under the name of Axel Tischer, a brand-new, tell-all interview with the former Alexander Wolfe has revealed some very interesting information about his career and a potential WWE return.

The interview also revealed would it take for Triple H to get the talented Alexander Wolfe back in the company, in his own words.

Alexander Wolfe opened up in an interview with Bryan Asbury of "Developmentally Speaking" where he spoke about planting his roots in the business and finally making it to the big time in the WWE, as well as his sudden and controversial release back in 2021, right when Imperium was taking off as a top faction.

Wolfe opened up about his frustrations about how he was being used and how that led to a change in attitude which ultimately resulted in his contract not being renewed.

Wolfe owned his mistakes and has grown as a person and a wrestler because of them.

At the time of his release, he was a member of Imperium, who have since become a top faction on WWE Raw in 2023 under the leadership of the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

You have to have the mindset of when something happens, it doesn't matter if it's positive or negative, what can I take from that, what's the learning aspect of that? For me getting released, in the end it was the best thing that could happen. Not financially, but wrestling career wise. I wasn't happy [in the WWE] because I was not in a position I would love to be in. When I got released, I kind of reviewed myself, and asked myself 'was I the reason?' and I said 'yes', I would have released myself. I got a little bit cocky, I was full of myself, I wasn't in great shape and my working attitude could have been better

Would Alexander Wolfe return to WWE?

Wolfe explained that since his WWE release, he has spent a lot of time working on himself as a person and as a wrestler.

He has remained active on the independent circuit, mostly in Germany and across Europe, and he has also worked for Progress Wrestling in the UK.

Wolfe explained that he would be open to returning to the WWE for the future NXT Europe brand, or debuting for another big promotion, providing Triple H was to offer him a fair contract.

I would be interested, but I always learn from my mistakes and my experience. If I were to sign again with the WWE or NXT Europe or whatever big company, yeah, sure. But this time I would probably have a better look at the contract this time. I would love to get more of a fair play in the contract situation. I want to get more into it instead of signing just because of money. But yes, I would be interested in working for the WWE again, or another big company.

Alexander Wolfe, now competing under the name of Axel Tischer, is currently in the best shape of his career and certainly has a lot of untapped potential that the WWE or another big company such as AEW could work with.

For now however, it remains to be seen if Wolfe will ever find his way back to the WWE in the future.

