Former WWE star AJ Lee has shared her impressive body transformation since her last in-ring appearance in 2015.

The 36-year-old first joined WWE in 2009 and featured for six years, holding the Divas Championship a record-tying three times.

Lee retired from in-ring competition in 2015, and is now an author and screenwriter. She is also an executive producer and colour commentator for Women of Wrestling.

The American star has also been spending a lot of time in the gym, or so it seems.

A recent Instagram caught the attention of fans after it became clear that Lee’s physique had dramatically changed from her WWE days.

AJ Lee shares impressive body transformation on Instagram

Lee shared a series of photos in gymwear on Instagram, along with the caption: “Been bulking”.

The images show Lee’s incredibly toned arm and stomach muscles, and when contrasted with a photo of the star during her WWE years, shows how different her physique is now.

Some have even joked that Lee is now more muscular than her husband CM Punk, who is currently signed to AEW.

“AJ looking more jacked than CM,” wrote one fan on Twitter, while another commented: “Why she look more ring ready than Punk did on Collision”.

Check out the body transformation for yourself below.

AJ Lee explains process behind body transformation

With her initial post gaining traction on social media, Lee then shared more photos and explained the process behind her body transformation.

“I never write much here cuz it feels like socializing and gives me introvert sweats, but wanted to answer your questions,” she said.

“I started upping my fitness game last spring while shooting @wowsuperheroes and @heelsstarz and stuck with it for a year.

“I have a fitness certification so I built my own program, started creatine, discovered hiit, increased my protein intake, and played with progressive overload."

Lee continued: “I was never hungry, I listened to my body, gave it carbs when it wanted, and took many off days to keep my muscles safe, because the key to consistency for me is finding a routine that feels sustainable long term.

“I’m not a doctor, this is just my personal experience, so consult a pro. But I believe crash diets, zero carb diets, and pushing through pain are bullshit. Be nice to yourself, be patient, and you’ll stick with it longer.

“I gave myself a whole year to reach my goal. We should never work out to earn food or punish ourselves, only to improve our physical and mental health, feel stronger, and to scare strangers on the street.”