Highlights Former WWE superstar, Matt Riddle, reveals plans for him to win the Royal Rumble in 2022 were changed due to Brock Lesnar.

Riddle had a successful career in WWE, winning the US Championship and multiple tag team titles, but never reached the top level.

Riddle also shares that he was supposed to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, but Vince McMahon changed the winner to Austin Theory.

Former WWE superstar Matt Riddle has revealed that originally, there were plans in place for him to win the Royal Rumble in 2022 and the only reason things changed was because of Brock Lesnar.

This past September, Riddle was released from his contract. The 37-year-old had been no stranger to controversy during his tenure with the company, but, following an incident at an airport which certainly created a lot of bad publicity for him and WWE, higher-ups decided they would be better off cutting ties with Riddle going forward.

Related Matt Riddle shows off brand new look as post-WWE career begins Matt Riddle has shown off his brand new look on social media as his post-WWE career begins

While in WWE, there was no doubting his charisma. There was truly no one quite like him on their roster, and, as such, he became very popular with the audience. Admittedly, there were plenty of fans who weren’t on board with his demeanour, but he had the majority of fans’ support, meaning many thought of him as a cert to become a future main eventer and world champion.

At the time of his release, Matt Riddle was able to boast one reign with the WWE United States Championship, and three total stints as a champion in the tag team division (twice with Randy Orton on Raw and once in NXT alongside Pete Dunne after their Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament win). Despite his success, he never reached the top level, but apparently came very, very close.

Riddle's Royal Rumble win was cancelled by Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate decided he was winning instead

While making a virtual guest appearance on ‘Signed By Superstars’, Matt Riddle actually revealed that he was very close to achieving greatness, as there were supposedly plans for him to win the Royal Rumble in 2022 before Brock Lesnar became the planned winner, without anyone standing up against the change in result.

"So I believe — you know it's sports entertainment — but I was told that I was going to win the Rumble and everything else, and then Bobby Lashley beat Brock Lesnar because somebody came in and hit him with the belt or what have you. Then Brock came in, didn't want to do business with everybody, said he was winning, and then he won. Like, none of the producers, nobody stood up to him, and they let him do it. I didn't either."

He didn't stop there, though, also revealing another big opportunity he was originally offered before it was taken from him in the appearance.

Riddle was apparently also supposed to win the Money in the Bank

Vince McMahon changed the winner to Austin Theory

This is the second ‘what if’ story regarding Matt Riddle that he spoke about in his appearance with 'Signed by Superstars', first discussing another missed opportunity with regard to Money in the Bank. He went on record to say that he was the original victor of the 2022 men’s briefcase, before he was ousted by Vince McMahon’s direction to give the Money in the Bank ladder match win to Austin Theory. As it turned out, Theory used the honour on the United States Title and didn’t end up coming away with the gold.

As for Matt Riddle’s future post-WWE, the Super King of Bros has recently made an appearance in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Featuring in a video package that came on during New Year’s Dash, Riddle seemed to call out the new NJPW World Television Champion and the ace of the company Hiroshi Tanahashi as Matt joins Dolph Ziggler as ex-WWE stars that have gone to the biggest wrestling company in Japan over the last few days.

As always, should more come out about Matt Riddle and any cancelled plans for him in WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.