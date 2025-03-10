Summary WWE boasts a strong roster including stars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Carmelo Hayes.

Company trends towards silent contract expiries over ruthless releases for underutilised talent.

Former Women's Champion questions her departure following pregnancy.

The WWE Universe is currently witnessing a product that has one of the highest-quality rosters in a long time. From veterans like John Cena and Randy Orton to main event stars such as Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley and up-and-coming stars like Carmelo Hayes and Roxanne Perez, WWE is blessed with a litany of talent.

However, as is the professional wrestling business, a stacked roster means WWE Superstars need to either step up or step aside. Operating less ruthlessly as years passed, the company has opted for silent contract expiries over releases in recent times. A former Women's Champion who has felt this first-hand is Carmella, with the Princess of Staten Island opening up on her recent WWE departure.

Carmella had been a mainstay of the women's division in the WWE. Promoted from NXT in 2016, she would find her footing on SmackDown Live. Involved in numerous high-profile PLE's on her debut main roster year, Carmella would be the inaugural winner of the Women's Money in the Bank, and she would cash in on Charlotte Flair 287 days later to become SmackDown Women's Champion. A highly-entertaining WWE Superstar who could fulfil any role on the card, her departure following a hiatus due to pregnancy has upset many within the WWE Universe. Speaking for the first time since her departure, Carmella questioned if her being a woman led to her release.

Related The Rock's Team Respond to WWE WrestleMania 41 Rumours With WrestleMania season in full swing, The Rock's team have come out to respond to rumours surrounding the Final Boss.

Carmella Questions Her WWE Departure

The Princess of Staten Island speaks on equality in the WWE

Having become pregnant in March 2023, Carmella took time away from TV to become a mother. However, the former Women's Champion was ready and raring to go after the birth of her child following a period of recovery due to post-pregnancy complications. Never called upon, the Princess of Staten Island's contract expired in February 2025, and she was removed from WWE Roster pages. Speaking to Kail Lowry on the Barely Famous podcast, the former WWE Superstar questioned her exit, transcribed by CagesideSeats.

"I have a fanbase, I represent the company well, why wasn’t I given an opportunity somewhere else when I’ve shown interest and shown that I wanted to contribute in any way that I could. They didn’t give the opportunity. Is it because I’m a woman? I don’t want to keep saying these things but it is 2025 and we still have a long way to go with equality."

Carmella Reveals Numerous Pitches to WWE

The former Women's Champion tried numerous avenues

Speaking about the lack of opportunities the company granted her, Carmella went on to reveal that she was willing to contribute to the product in any way she could and made attempts for this to happen. Not wanting to be held back by pregnancy, she revealed that she wanted to still be seen on WWE TV, whether as a host or an interviewer.

“I did offer to work when I was pregnant. ‘Please, I know I can’t wrestle, but let me go on the road. Let me do interviews. I’ll do kick-off shows. I’ll do panels. Let me contribute."