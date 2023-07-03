WWE and the world of professional wrestling, in general, are currently seeing a surge of young, up-and-coming talent emerge on the scene, especially over in WWE's developmental brand, NXT, and in the up-start promotion, All Elite Wrestling. With an increased focus on the stars of tomorrow and many veterans winding down their respective careers, it remains to be seen who will be the faces of the industry in the years to come.

Wrestling legends often retire in the twilight of their career and leave behind a legacy of success, but wrestling is a hard business to leave behind. Many of these legends get the itch to enter the squared circle again, and icons such as Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan have retired and returned on a number of occasions, always finding themselves back in the ring down the line.

While there is indeed a focus on the youthful stars of tomorrow across the board in wrestling right now, many seasoned wrestling veterans are still active today well into their 50s, 60s, and even 70s! Without further ado, here are 10 wrestling superstars, all aged 55+, who are still active in the ring today.

9 Billy Gunn, aged 59

Image credits: AEW

Billy Gunn is perhaps best known for his run in Hall of Fame stable D-Generation X during the Attitude Era where he competed as one-half of the popular tag team, The New Aged Outlaws alongside Road Dogg. Daddy Ass shows absolutely zero signs of slowing down and appears to be aging backwards. Gunn is currently a featured member of the AEW roster where he competes both actively in the ring and as a manager to the popular tag team, The Acclaimed.

Billy Gunn is in absolutely phenomenal shape and has experienced rekindled popularity in the past year thanks to his alignment with The Acclaimed which has spawned the catchphrase "scissor me daddy ass" and a matching hand gesture, reminding fans of the crotch chop from DX back in the day. Gunn's two sons, Austin and Colton, are also active members of the AEW roster.

8 PCO, aged 55

Image Credits: WrestlingInc

Pierre Carl Ouellet, better known by the name PCO, is a tried and tested ring veteran. Making his debut in the late 1980s, PCO achieved his first bout of fame in the WWE as a tag team wrestler where he competed as one-half of The Quebecers alongside Jacques Rougeau. Pierre wrestled for countless promotions throughout the 1990s including the WCW, WWE, and Extreme Championship Wrestling, although he never climbed to the top of the mountain in any of those promotions and was mostly used as an enhancement talent.

PCO however remained active on the independent circuit throughout the 2000s and 2010s and finally achieved mainstream success in 2019 when he became ROH World Champion. PCO's run in Ring Of Honor was brilliant, and he proved that despite being older in years, he could compete with the younger talent at a high level, and he became one of ROH's top stars as a result. Today, PCO still actively competes for Impact Wrestling. Talk about a late bloomer!

7 2 Cold Scorpio, aged 57

Image credits: LWOS

2 Cold Scorpio has had an incredible career in the world of professional wrestling and could be regarded as one of the most underrated wrestlers of all time. Scorpio has wrestled in just about every major promotion going since he made his wrestling debut in the mid-1980s, with some of his best work being in the now-defunct ECW promotion. However, no matter his position on the card in the bigger promotions such as WWE and World Championship Wrestling, Scorpio always gave 110% in his matches, going above and beyond and putting out some absolute classics.

Today, Scorpio is still very much active at 57 years old on the independent circuit, and he still performs at an exceptional level for a superstar of his age. It is mind-boggling as to why this veteran superstar, who is highly respected in the industry, has yet to receive a call to make some appearances on AEW or in Impact Wrestling considering the level of work he still puts out there when he competes.

6 Jeff Jarrett, aged 55

Image Credits: AEW

Often the subject of controversy stemming from his years spent in the WWE, WCW, and Impact Wrestling when it was known as TNA, Jeff Jarrett is still proving to this day that he can keep up and compete with the very best wrestling talents that the world has to offer. The ageless Jarrett is an icon of the ring with championship credits in his name all over the world and a storied history of creative and backstage contributions to match.

Jeff Jarrett, a WWE Hall of Famer, made a surprise return to mainstream television on a full-time in-ring basis in late 2022 when he debuted for All Elite Wrestling and aligned himself with fellow TNA alumni, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt, becoming a member of The Lethal Connection. Aside from his ring presence in AEW, Jarrett is also working backstage for the company where he is exercising his creative mind to help the company grow and expand.

5 Scott Steiner, aged 60

Image Credits: Bleacher Report

"Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner dominated the WCW in the late 1990s and early 2000s and became a controversial attraction for his uncensored promos. Whenever Steiner was given a live microphone, the arena would erupt. The WWE Hall of Famer, alongside his brother Rick, headlined the tag team division for years until Scott eventually decided to fly solo to huge success in the main event, winning numerous championships along the way and at one point even bought a live tiger to the ring!

Steiner's last stint of televised wrestling took place in TNA, now known as Impact Wrestling, where he achieved great success and was a popular part of the show. Despite being 60 today, The Genetic Freak still laces up a pair of boots from time to time for independent shows with his most recent match taking place on April 22, 2023.

4 The Rock 'N' Roll Express: Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson, aged 66 and 64

Image Credits: Big Time Wrestling

One of the most popular tag teams of the 1980s is still riding that wave of success that saw them engage in a legendary feud with The Midnight Express. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson make up the team of the legendary "Rock 'N' Roll Express", and while their youthful appearance may be well and truly behind them, Morton and Gibson still compete regularly in 2023, and they even made brief appearances during All Elite Wrestling's debut year in 2019 after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame two years prior. They'd make another appearance for AEW in August 2020.

Ricky Morton runs his own wrestling training facility known as School of Morton. Ricky books his own shows, which is one of the reasons he remains active in the ring. The much-loved Rock 'N' Roll Express have earned such a good reputation in wrestling over the years that it comes as no surprise that they are still active well into their 60s, and they still receive a big pop from the fans whenever they show up.

3 Hakushi (Aged 56)

Image credits: Michinoku Pro

Hakushi was one of the most unique and intimidating-looking characters that the WWE experimented with during The Attitude Era. Instantly noticeable for the Shakyo "tattooed" all over his face and his body, Hakushi had a decent run in the WWE's midcard division and had a number of impressive matches against the legendary Bret "Hitman" Hart, as well as an appearance in the 1996 Royal Rumble. The WWE inexplicably, at the time, stopped Hakushi's push, and he left the company. In reality, Hakushi had no intentions of relocating to the United States on a full-time basis, and he returned to competition in Japan.

The man that Attitude Era fans know as Hakushi is actually a legend in Japanese wrestling. Under the name of Jinsei Shinzaki, he has been a mainstay on the Japanese wrestling circuit for almost three decades. He serves as the president of Michinoku Pro Wrestling but is still a full-time active in-ring competitor for the company. He also appears for Dragon Gate and a number of other Japanese promotions, as Michinoku Pro has a working relationship with many. At 56 years old today and in incredible shape, Shinzaki has had an amazing career and currently has no plans to retire, but his short tenure in the United States in the 1990s will always be a major "what if".

2 Ultimo Dragon (Aged 56)

Image credits: All-Star Wrestling Australia

The easily recognizable Ultimo Dragon has held a massive amount of gold in his career. He is one of the most decorated and celebrated Japanese superstars of all time and has seen his fair share of success in the United States where he was a multiple-time Cruiserweight Champion in WCW, and he had a short year-long stint in the WWE from 2003 to 2004. Dragon's unique wrestling style made him very popular with the US audience. He possessed the ability to take to the skies after learning the Lucha Libre style from his time training in Mexico, and he'd also tangle his opponents up on the mat with some impressive technical maneuvers and submissions that could have given Kurt Angle a run for his money.

Most of his success comes from his time spent in Japan, but Ultimo Dragon is celebrated the world over for his contributions to professional wrestling. At 56 years old today, Ultimo Dragon still works a full-time schedule in Japan and, outside a greying goatee, shows literally no signs of aging or slowing down in the ring. Times change and wrestlers come and go, but one constant for nearly four decades has been that Ultimo Dragon matches are incredible.

1 Sting, aged 64

Image source: AEW

"The Icon" Sting has been a mainstay in professional wrestling since the mid-1980s. Achieving the vast majority of his success as the franchise player of WCW, Sting, the face of the promotion, is synonymous with the legendary Monday Night Wars that saw WCW compete against WWE for television ratings. Years later, Sting also had a hugely successful run in TNA, now Impact Wrestling. The Icon also had a memorable stint in the WWE which saw him face Triple H at WrestleMania and challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship at Night of Champions 2015. In 2016, Sting was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Sting was presumed retired from wrestling for good after suffering an injury in his match with Seth Rollins until he made a surprise debut for AEW in late 2020. Since then, Sting has worked for the company both as a wrestler and as a manager for Darby Allin, competing in tag team matches with the latter. Sting is currently undefeated in All Elite Wrestling. Despite his age, Sting hasn't lost a beat in his offense and remains in tremendous shape, and is as popular as ever, always popping an arena when he makes an appearance.

Sting is currently making headlines as he is rumored to be retiring later this year, and he most recently appeared at the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay per view where he and Darby Allin teamed up with Tetsuya Naito to take on Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki, with The Icon's team emerging victorious.