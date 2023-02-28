Abbi Pulling is ready to get behind the wheel and challenge for the first ever Formula 1 Academy title.

The inaugural season is just weeks away from launching, and the British driver is eager to get back on the track and be a part of an historic chapter in women's motorsport.

After two strong seasons with W Series, Pulling is confident she can make a splash with Rodin Carlin in the highly anticipated 2023 F1 Academy season.

The Alpine Academy star sat down with GiveMeSport to talk about her hopes for the season and the newly released race calendar.

Making the move to F1 Academy

Pulling admitted she first heard about the F1 Academy "through the grapevine" as "rumours around the paddock" swirled ahead of its exciting inaugural season.

The 19-year-old is one of the first drivers to be announced, and already the roster is shaping up to be very exciting.

Pulling — who has also raced in Formula 4 — is eager for the campaign to start and see how she fares in her new car.

"I haven't done much [driving] in it yet, but I think it suits my driving style — it's a bit stiffer and more direct, so I'm looking forward to continuing with it this year," she said.

"I'm just looking forward to getting everything started. It has gone zero to 100 — we've only just got the calendar, I've been waiting and waiting for it!"

Abbi Pulling drives W Series No.49 Racing X at the Miami Grand Prix

F1 Academy calendar released

A seven-circuit calendar has been released for the 2023 season, featuring famous venues including Monza and the Red Bull Ring, which will host the opener.

"I think they're all awesome tracks," an excited Pulling said. "I'm really looking forward to the first round at Red Bull Ring, which is a track that I don't know.

"I'm just so excited to get back racing again, I'm getting giddy at this point."

After the first race in Austria in April, F1 Academy will visit Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, France, and finally the US.

General image of F1 cars at Monza

"The ones I'm looking forward to are the ones I've done before, like Barcelona and Austin — I've got a good track record there," Pulling continued.

"And Zandvoort is one of my all-time favourites, so it's so good to be going there.

"I love it there — the elevation change, the mix of high and low speeds, there's not much time to rest. And being next to Amsterdam as well, I love Dutch people, and it's probably the Grand Prix I go to for the atmosphere."

Another track close to Pulling's heart is the Circuit of the Americas, where the F1 Academy will host its finale in conjunction with F1's US Grand Prix weekend.

This is one of Pulling's old stomping grounds, as she earned her first podium at COTA during her rookie W Series season in 2021.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Race winner Jamie Chadwick of Great Britain and Veloce Racing (55), second placed Abbi Pulling of Great Britain and Puma W Series Team (49) and third placed Emma Kimilainen of Finland and Ecurie W (7) celebrate on the podium during W Series race two at Circuit of The Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

She had participated in just two races prior to the double-header closing weekend in Austin, where she bagged a P4 and P2 finish to see out the season.

"It's such a fun track and it was so different to what I'd ever experienced before. It was my first time in America, so it was an exciting time for me and I think I'll probably relive that a bit, and hopefully repeat it."

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is another successful track for the Brit. She will return to the Spanish circuit during the third race week of the F1 Academy season, having finished second there with W Series in 2022.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 21: Second placed Abbi Pulling of Great Britain and Racing X (49) celebrates on the podium during the W Series Round 2 race at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 21, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

With some familiar locations coming up, but also the excitement of some new challenges, Pulling fancies herself to really put the pressure on in her debut season.

"I'm quite confident I can challenge for the title this year — get a few race wins under my belt because it's been a long time since I stood on the top step.

"So as long as I work well with the team around me, with Rodin Carlin and Alpine, and put the effort in behind the scenes, it'll pay off.

"Last year I was the highest-placed rookie, so I'm quite confident that I can be at the sharp end of the grid."

