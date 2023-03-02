Sky Sports F1 expert Karun Chandhok believes that Oscar Piastri has taken a brave move by switching to McLaren alongside Lando Norris for the 2023 campaign.

The new F1 season kicks off this weekend in Bahrain as we embark on a record-breaking 23-race strong calendar that will take us from Melbourne to Miami, Spa to Sao Paulo, and pretty much everywhere else in between.

It's an exciting looking campaign, then, and the driver line-up at McLaren is certainly in keeping with that theme, with one of the most talented drivers on the grid in Norris joined by a figure in Piastri that has shot through the junior rankings, having won the F3 and F2 titles back to back.

After a year away from racing, then, Piastri is back and is now at the top motorsport table for the first time, with many excited to see how he is going to get on.

Chandhok believes it's a big move for the Aussie as well, as he looks to match up well to his British team-mate:

“How do you judge Oscar? Well, you can only judge him against Lando and I think it's a brave thing he's done to go sort of into the lion's den; the team that Lando knows so well and is comfortable with," Chandhok told Give Me Sport.

“I think it's a brave move by Oscar to go to a team that’s been so heavily focused on Lando, and you're trying to take him on because that could be make or break really. If he's a match for Lando, or he beats Lando, then his reputation is made, but if he gets destroyed by Lando, particularly if the McLaren car’s a bit tricky to drive, then his reputation is going to take a beating straightaway.”

It's certainly going to be fascinating watching Piastri take on Norris this year at McLaren but the main concern for both will be challenging at the right end of the grid, which looks as though it might be a tough task for the team at least at the start of this campaign.

Testing was a little underwhelming for the Woking-based outfit and the team admitted that they had missed some pre-season goals with the development of their car.

We'll soon see where they stack up, meanwhile, with the first Grand Prix weekend of the year upon us.

You can keep up to date with all the latest F1 news, rumours and results right here at Give Me Sport.

Watch all 23 races of the 2023 F1 season exclusively live on Sky Sports F1 and NOW