Highlights The 2025 Formula 1 season will kick off in Australia on the 16th of March.

Changes in the order of races are minimal after the first five, with only a few swaps happening for the 24-race season.

The season will end in December with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, featuring two triple-header race weekends in April and the final races in Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

The calendar for the 2025 Formula 1 season was released today, with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park set to return as the curtain raiser of the 24-race season for the first time since 2019.

The race Down Under will kick off the campaign on the 16th of March 2025, in a very busy start that will see the opening five races take part in a six-week span. The opening round of the past two years, the Bahrain Grand Prix, will now become Round 4 after Australia, China, and Japan. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah will move from Round 2 to Round 5. It is understood that the change comes as a result of the month of Ramadan taking place during March in 2025, which would affect the Islamic countries' ability to host their events during that period, thus their move to April.

Beyond the first five races, there is very little change in the order of the races in comparison to 2024's calendar. The Spanish GP and Canadian GP will swap positions in the first half of June, as will the Belgian and Hungarian GPs at the end of July/start of August. The season finishes off once again with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on the 7th of December.

Full 2025 F1 Calendar

The Japan-Bahrain-Saudi Arabia stretch will be one of two triple-headers in 2025, taking place on the 6th, 13th, and 20th of April. The other triple-header will be the final three races in Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Michael Schumacher & Lex Davison are the most successful drivers at the Australian Grand Prix, winning the race four times each.

F1 Returns to Australia For Season Opener

The Albert Park circuit in the streets of the Australian city of Melbourne has been a regular fixture as the season-opening race since it took the reins of the Adelaide Circuit in 1996. Since, it has hosted the sport's first race in 22 of its 27 editions, with 2005, 2006, 2010, and 2021-2024 all starting in Bahrain. Australia was meant to start both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but both events were cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bahrain took over the role from 2021, with 2020 starting at Austria's Red Bull Ring.

Related Mercedes 'to Make Max Verstappen Ambassador' to Replace Lewis Hamilton Toto Wolff is ready to offer Max Verstappen something he refused to offer Lewis Hamilton in order to sign him for Mercedes.

This year's Australian Grand Prix was won by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr, who capitalised on mechanical problems for reigning triple world champion Max Verstappen to win for the third time in his F1 career. The Spaniard's Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc and McLaren's British ace Lando Norris completed the podium. In the last season-opening version back in 2019, the race was won by Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas.

The current 2024 season is four rounds underway, with defending champion Verstappen leading the standings by 13 points over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. The Dutchman has won three of the four races with Sainz winning Down Under. Leclerc completes the top three with a five-point gap to Perez and a four-point lead over Sainz. The next race is the Chinese GP at the Shanghai International Circuit on the 21st of April. It will be the first race in China since 2019, after COVID-19 restrictions led to the cancellation of all races there since 2020.

Key statistic taken from Wikipedia.