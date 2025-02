The 2025 Formula 1 driver's salaries have been revealed in one of the most reshuffled grids in recent years.

Once again, Max Verstappen leads the pack with an estimated salary of $65 million, edging out Lewis Hamilton, who will earn $60 million. Hamilton's move from Mercedes to Ferrari has boosted his earnings by $10 million, but the Brit still trails the reigning four-time world champion, according to estimates by RCN365.