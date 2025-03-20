Formula 1 legend and TV presenter Eddie Jordan has sadly passed away at the age of 76 after a 12-month battle with prostate cancer.

Jordan's F1 team made their debut way back in 1991, and even gave legend Michael Schumacher his first drive in the sport before he was taken away by Ferrari after just one race. In total, his team won four Grands Prix in their 15 years in the sport, with their peak coming in 1999, when they briefly challenged for the Drivers' Championship.

Sadly, in the years that followed, Jordan's success as a team would decline, and they would eventually be sold in 2005. After his time in the sport as an owner, Jordan would go on to become a much-loved TV presenter, both for BBC Sport and then for Channel 4.

Eddie Jordan's Family Release Statement