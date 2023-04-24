Climate change protestors halted the start of the second race at the Berlin E-Prix over the weekend, despite the cars being fully electric.

The drivers were coming into their grid slots as two climate change protestors were seen climbing the fence at the Tempelhof Airport Circuit.

The pair of protestors sat directly in front of the cars before stewards acted promptly and dragged them off the track.

One steward even attempted to stop one trying to hop the fence with his flag, making for a very iconic picture.

The race was delayed, but started and ended smoothly without any more protests as Nick Cassidy won the E-Prix.

Climate change protestors at Formula E

German climate change activist group Letzte Generation have taken responsibility for the actions in Berlin.

"We are at the @eFORMELde racetrack to sound the alarm," was their message on Twitter.

It is unclear whether it was a protest against the sport, like we saw last year at the Formula One British Grand Prix, or a general protest at a big event, as we have been seeing at the World Snooker Championships with 'Just Stop Oil' protestors.

However, if it is the former, the protestors are wildly misled.

Protesting at Formula E seems baffling

Ranked as the number one most sustainable sport by the Global Sustainability Benchmark in Sports in 2021, Formula E has had net zero emissions since its inception.

In fact, Formula E initiatives, that include a partnership with UNICEF, have helped almost 700,000 children around the world who suffer at the hands of climate change.

Formula E cars are entirely electric and include "the most advanced sustainable batteries ever made," according to the FIA.

Whereas, Formula E's older brother F1 generates approximately a quater of a million tonnes of CO2 emissions across a single season.

"We're on the highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator," continued Letzte Generation on Twitter.

"In the emergency we are in right now and the disaster we are heading towards, we need to go into emergency mode now."

While the message is important and powerful, the execution seems terrible and misjudged.

"You have to pick your battles, and a sport trying to demonstrate environmentally sustainable technologies is not a battleground," said one Twitter user, poignantly.

With the Formula One season resuming for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this Sunday, fans will sure to be on the lookout for any more climate change protestors in Baku.